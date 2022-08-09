Domestic dispute lands travelers in jail

By:
Published August 9, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Sanborn CountY Sheriff’s office received a lot of help apprehending a suspect in a domestic dispute last week.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, at approximately 1:33 p.m., an incident occurred at Express 2 on the east edge of Woonsocket. The report that was sent to the authorities was “unknown male assaulted female – flashed a knife and then walked away.”

Local units responded within four minutes. The suspect was contained in a shelterbelt, drainage and bean field area to the south of Express 2 and Woony Foods. He was taken into custody at approximately 4:35 p.m. that afternoon. There were no injuries that occurred during this event. 

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

