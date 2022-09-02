By: admin

Published September 2, 2022, in Obituaries

Doris E. Cordell, 89, of Huron, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Her Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish. The burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Huron. Her visitation with a scripture service was on Monday, Aug. 29, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron.

Doris Evelyn Friman was born to Elda O. and Gladys (Benson) Friman in Hurley on Aug. 4, 1933. She was raised on a farm with her 15 siblings near Hurley. Growing up, she helped with milking cows, feeding their Chester White pigs, stacking hay, looking out for snakes and working in the garden.

Doris married Victor J. Cordell in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Oct. 4, 1963. The couple lived in Nebraska, Minnesota and Michigan before moving to Huron in the early 1980s. Doris was a homemaker for her children. She enjoyed flower gardening and collecting pigs and crystal figurines. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish and a lifelong member of the Moose Lodge. Doris also enjoyed traveling throughout the Midwest watching Victor’s band perform.

Doris is survived by her children, Nancy Kannenberg and Peggy Luckett, both of Huron; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; four sisters, Audrey (George) Sample of Flandreau, Margaret E. Adel of White, Eleanor Bjerkaas of Yankton, and Genette Rusk of Flandreau; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Mary Hall.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Doug Cordell; two granddaughters, Skyla and Kristy Luckett; three brothers and seven sisters.