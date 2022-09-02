VIOLET BLOCK

Woonsocket

By:
Published September 2, 2022, in Obituaries

Violet “Lodema” (Wilson)  Block, 88, of Woonsocket, passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket. 

Funeral services were Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist Church, Woonsocket. Visitation with a prayer service was on Monday at the church. Burial was at St. Wilfrid Cemetery. Pastor John Anderson officiated. Arrangements were by Basham Funeral Service, Woonsocket.

Lodema was born to  Walter Elza and Mae Opal (Pharis) Wilson in Longdale, Okla., on June 25, 1934. She grew up in Colorado. 

In 1953, she married Ambrose “Bud” Block, and from this marriage came eight kids. 

Lodema’s pride and joy was running a daycare in Woonsocket for many years, which included several of her grandkids. She loved doing crossword puzzles, reading and country music. In her younger years, she loved camping and fishing with Bud and family members. She loved the Atlanta Braves.

She is survived by all eight of her kids, Gary (Tara) Block of Custer, Belinda (Ted Newell) Block of Sioux Falls, Tena Block (Pat Ziegler) of Dimock, Renee (Trent “Budda”) Foos of Woonsocket, Randy Block of Red Oak, Iowa, Carla Block of Houston, Texas, Val (Larry) Houlihan of Billings, Mont., and Greg (Amanda) Block of Beaufort, S.C.;  31 grandkids, 70 great-grandkids, and three great-great-grandkids; her brothers, Elza (Marsha) Wilson of Colorado and Melford (Zella) Wilson of Colorado; and her many daycare kids she had over the years. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; her parents; her brother, Carl; and her sister, Helen; and two great-grandchildren, Brice and Kylee. 

