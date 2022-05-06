By: admin

Esther Madsen, 77, of Huron, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at her home in Huron.

Her funeral service was held on Thursday, April 28, at American Lutheran Church with burial at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Huron. Visitation with a prayer service was on Wednesday, April 27, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron and a visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Esther Marie was born on Aug. 19, 1944, to Ernest and Marie (Pederson) Kopfmann in Alpena. Esther was the eighth of 12 children born. She grew up on the family farm southwest of Alpena. She attended kindergarten through 12th grade at Alpena schools. Esther was baptized and confirmed at the Earlville Lutheran Church near Wessington Springs. She ventured out, working part-time at the Alpena Café on weekends while going to school, but she always had chores to do at the farm first. After graduating in 1962, Esther began to work at the Hickory House Coffee Shop in Huron until her mother needed her at home.

In 1963, she met her husband on a blind date, and within four months, they were married. Esther married Ken Madsen at the Woonsocket Lutheran Church on Nov. 3, 1963.

Esther had a love of helping the elderly. She helped many individuals in their homes before working at the Huron Nursing Home for over 20 years. She started as a nurse’s aide then became the activity director. She also drove school bus for Huron and Iroquois schools. Esther was a member of the American Lutheran Church and Huron Senior Center. She loved music, flowers, and camping with her family. She also enjoyed quilting, embroidery work, and sewing.

Esther is survived by her husband, Ken of Huron; her three children, Vickie (Emmett) Harty of De Smet, James (MaryJo) Madsen of Apple Valley, Minn., Scott (Elizabeth) Madsen of Aberdeen; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her siblings, Eldora Hasz, Vera Salter, Kathryn Larsen, Doris Jager, Paul (Ina) Kopfmann, Lawrence (Karen) Kopfmann, Ivan Kopfmann, Darwin (Terri) Kopfmann, Ronny (Linda) Kopfmann; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws; her grandparents; her brother, Ordell and family; sister, Marvell (in infancy); three sisters-in-law; four brothers-in-law; and her grandson, Jared.