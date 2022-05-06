Clara Tschetter

Huron

By:
Published May 6, 2022, in Obituaries

Clara Mae Tschetter, 86, of Huron, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Prairie View Healthcare Center at Woonsocket.

Her funeral service was held Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Mount Olivet Church, Huron. Burial followed in the Ideal Cemetery. Visitation was Monday, May 4, at the Kuhler Funeral Home.

Clara was born May 7, 1935, in De Smet to Martin and Sella (Maxvold) Larsen.  Clara married Delbert Tschetter on Oct. 29, 1954, in Huron. 

Clara loved taking care of her children and working along-side Delbert on the farm. Clara was never one to be idle. Clara worked at the Huron Nursing Home as a Certified Nursing Assistant until she retired at age 72.

Clara lived in San Diego while Delbert was stationed in the Navy before returning to Huron and making their home on the farm. Clara was a member of the of the Mount Olivet Mennonite Church in Huron. She was baptized July 6, 1935.

Clara is survived by her husband, Delbert; her sons, Gary (Sharon) of Huron, Brian (Diane) of Scottsdale, Ariz. and Roy (Patti) of Huron; her daughter, Brenda (Brad) Bawdon of Alpena; eight grandchildren, including Tiffany Bawdon of Woonsocket; six great-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.

Clara was preceded in death by her son, Dale Tschetter; her parents, Martin and Sella Larsen; her brothers, Arthur (Phyllis), Earl (Marcella) and Ivan (Karen); her sisters, Ellen, Amanda and Loretta; her in-laws, David J. and Mary Tschetter; her brother-in-law, Donald Tschetter; and her step-grandson, Troy.

