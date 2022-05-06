Elaine Burma

Huron

By:
Published May 6, 2022, in Obituaries

Elaine Burma, 99, of Huron, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Avantara Huron in Huron. 

Her funeral service was held Friday, April 29, at American Lutheran Church, with burial at Maplewood Cemetery in Iroquois. Visitation was on Thursday, April 28, at Welter Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church Friday morning.

Hazel Elaine was born to Horace and Pearl (Grett) Headlee on June 30, 1922, in Afton Township, Sanborn County near Artesian. She attended the Crandall School and graduated from Carthage High School in 1940. She attended Wessington Springs Junior College and taught school in Beadle County. On Nov. 2, 1944, she and Bernard Burma were united in marriage at the Congregational Church in Huron by Rev. Paul Mallary. They made their home in Pearl Creek Township until 1978 when they moved to Huron.

Elaine was employed at The Plains and American Legion for 18 years in Huron. She and her husband always enjoyed traveling together. She spent much of her time sewing and crafting. For many years, you could find her at craft shows selling her handmade barbie doll and doll clothes and many other crafts.

Elaine was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Iroquois.

Elaine is survived by her son, Lyle (Joyce) Burma of Iroquois; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Bryan.

