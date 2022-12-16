Firefighters complete training

Published December 16, 2022, in Area News, Woonsocket

Six firefighters from the Town & Country Fire Department recently completed Firefighter 1 and 2 training. This state certified class covered all aspects of fire fighting. Volunteers spent over 1,000 hours over the last ten weeks to complete the class. Members sacrificed family time, adjusted work schedules and spent many long nights at the firehouse. Town & Country Fire Department is now 100 percent certified in Firefighter 1 and 2 with many members well beyond this training level. As we head into the new year, the members would like to thank the public for their continued support.

