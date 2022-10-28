By: admin

Published October 28, 2022, in Obituaries

Goldie Rose Framness, 92, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Weskota Manor nursing home in Wessington Springs.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at Kinzley Funeral Home, Madison. Visitation will begin one hour prior. Burial will be held at 12:45 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, near Chester. Arrangements were entrusted to Kinzley Funeral Home (www.kinzleyfh.com).

Goldie Rose Pekarek was born on Feb. 9, 1930, at Kimball, to Frank and Lillian (Burkine) Pekarek. In 1940, she moved with her family to a farm near Ramona. Goldie married Elmer Henry Framness on April 3, 1947, at Pipestone, Minn. After their wedding, they farmed near Chester from 1947 to 1979. In 1979, they moved to Madison. Goldie was the seamstress for the Madison area for many years. She also worked at Dakota State and cleaned houses into her 80s. Goldie moved to Brandon in January of 2019 to be closer to her great-grandchildren. She then moved to Woonsocket in October of 2019. In April of 2021, she entered the Weskota Manor Nursing Home in Wessington Springs.

Goldie enjoyed watching her grandkids and great-grandchildren play sports, but not football; she was afraid that they would get hurt. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Madison. Goldie was involved with the Madison Senior Citizen’s Center and their dances.

Goldie is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Art) Hannemann of Watertown, Wis., Shirley Redfield of Grove City, Ohio, and Joyce (Dick) Zell of Woonsocket; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer in 2011; son, Gary Dean; brothers, Marcus and Ted; and one sister, Elise Kloss.