Marvin Northrup

Mitchell

By:
Published October 28, 2022, in Obituaries

Marvin Joseph Northrup, 89, of Mitchell, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital. 

Funeral services were Monday, Oct. 24, at the Letcher Community Church, Letcher, with burial and military rites at the Butler Cemetery, rural Letcher. Visitation was Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service.

Marvin Joseph Northrup, son of Joseph and Dakota (Alexander) Northrup was born May 14, 1933, in rural Letcher. He attended country school before graduating from Letcher High School in 1951. After his schooling, Marvin helped on the family farm.

He entered the US Army on May 19, 1953, and served 18 months at Quartermaster Depot at Fort Richardson, Alaska. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal on May 10, 1955. After his discharge, Marvin returned to the farm.

Marvin was united in marriage with Joan Black on Feb. 2, 1958, in Armour. The couple lived on a farm northeast of Letcher. In 1978, Marvin began working with the Letcher Co-op Elevator and continued there until 1991. He started working at MJ Aviation in the fall of 1991 and retired on Dec. 22, 2017. During that time, the couple moved north of Mitchell.

Marvin enjoyed collecting toy tractors, toy airplanes and rocks. He also enjoyed woodworking and dancing.

He was a member of the Letcher Community Church and the Letcher American Legion for 60 plus years.

Marvin is survived by his children, Krystal Northrup of Mitchell, Bradley (Jennifer) Northrup of Junction City, Kan., and Jewel (Bobby) Kopfmann of Virgil; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Norma (Robert) Moe of Mitchell; two sisters-in-law, Janice Northrup of Mitchell and Ella Mae Wood of Denver; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Northrup; a son, Joseph Northrup; his parents; and a brother, Duane.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    October 30, 2022, 7:38 am
    Mostly clear
    32°F
    real feel: 30°F
    humidity: 77%
    wind speed: 4 mph NW
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 25, 2022 September 26, 2022 September 27, 2022 September 28, 2022 September 29, 2022 September 30, 2022 October 1, 2022
    October 2, 2022 October 3, 2022 October 4, 2022 October 5, 2022 October 6, 2022 October 7, 2022 October 8, 2022
    October 9, 2022 October 10, 2022 October 11, 2022 October 12, 2022 October 13, 2022 October 14, 2022 October 15, 2022
    October 16, 2022 October 17, 2022 October 18, 2022 October 19, 2022 October 20, 2022 October 21, 2022 October 22, 2022
    October 23, 2022 October 24, 2022 October 25, 2022 October 26, 2022 October 27, 2022 October 28, 2022 October 29, 2022
    October 30, 2022 October 31, 2022 November 1, 2022 November 2, 2022 November 3, 2022 November 4, 2022 November 5, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 