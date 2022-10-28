By: admin

Published October 28, 2022, in Obituaries

Marvin Joseph Northrup, 89, of Mitchell, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital.

Funeral services were Monday, Oct. 24, at the Letcher Community Church, Letcher, with burial and military rites at the Butler Cemetery, rural Letcher. Visitation was Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service.

Marvin Joseph Northrup, son of Joseph and Dakota (Alexander) Northrup was born May 14, 1933, in rural Letcher. He attended country school before graduating from Letcher High School in 1951. After his schooling, Marvin helped on the family farm.

He entered the US Army on May 19, 1953, and served 18 months at Quartermaster Depot at Fort Richardson, Alaska. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal on May 10, 1955. After his discharge, Marvin returned to the farm.

Marvin was united in marriage with Joan Black on Feb. 2, 1958, in Armour. The couple lived on a farm northeast of Letcher. In 1978, Marvin began working with the Letcher Co-op Elevator and continued there until 1991. He started working at MJ Aviation in the fall of 1991 and retired on Dec. 22, 2017. During that time, the couple moved north of Mitchell.

Marvin enjoyed collecting toy tractors, toy airplanes and rocks. He also enjoyed woodworking and dancing.

He was a member of the Letcher Community Church and the Letcher American Legion for 60 plus years.

Marvin is survived by his children, Krystal Northrup of Mitchell, Bradley (Jennifer) Northrup of Junction City, Kan., and Jewel (Bobby) Kopfmann of Virgil; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Norma (Robert) Moe of Mitchell; two sisters-in-law, Janice Northrup of Mitchell and Ella Mae Wood of Denver; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Northrup; a son, Joseph Northrup; his parents; and a brother, Duane.