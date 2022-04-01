H. “Richard” Christopher

Mitchell

By:
Published April 1, 2022, in Obituaries

Harry “Richard” Christopher, 83, of Mitchell, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Avera Queen of Hospital in Mitchell. 

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 26, at First Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Burial was at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Storla. Visitation was one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Arrangements were by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Harry Richard Christopher was born in Mitchell on Feb. 10, 1939, to Harry and Amanda (Roti) Christopher. He attended eight years of elementary school at Leet School in Elliott Township. He completed high school at Letcher High School. He lived all his life on the family farm halfway between Woonsocket and Mt. Vernon. Richard and his brother, Donald, worked on the family farm at an early age due to their father’s ongoing health problems.

Richard shared his musical skills for decades with the people of Trinity Lutheran Church for multiple weddings, funerals, and other events. He played the piano and organ. He was a historian, inspired by his uncle, Millard Christopher. He compiled information of families from the area into a book titled “Midway.” Midway was a small store that operated east of the Trinity Lutheran Church. Richard’s love of history was exemplified by the “Midway” book and his preservation of the Leet School, which he had moved onto the Christopher family farm. Ultimately, he donated it to the Norwegian Museum of Migration in Norway. Richard was able to attend the dedication ceremony in Norway.

Richard spent the last few months of his life enjoying companionship at Countryside Living.

Richard is survived by a brother, Donald (Mary) Christopher, and sister, Nancy (Myron) Sonne, both of rural Letcher; three nephews; two nieces; four great-nieces; and three great-nephews. 

He was preceded in death by his parents; aunts; uncles; sister-in-law, Patricia Christopher; and nephew, Harry Jens.

Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery to continue Richard’s efforts of grave identification and unattended stone repair.

