Published April 1, 2022, in Obituaries

Elmer Kenneth Mickelson, 94, of Storla, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Avera Brady in Mitchell.

A memorial service will be held for Elmer at the Will Funeral Chapel in Mitchell, and a Celebration of Life for both Elmer and Shirley Mickelson will be held at Storla Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, rural Letcher. Service times have yet to be announced.

Elmer Kenneth Mickelson was born on June 1, 1927, to Micheal and Amanda (Egge) Mickelson in rural Storla, where they lived on a farm until Elmer’s fathers’ death in 1937. Elmer and his mother remained in the Storla area, and Elmer graduated from Letcher High School. Following the completion of high school, Elmer worked with his brother, Orval, who owned the Storla garage. In 1949, Elmer purchased a feed grinder to start his own feed grinding business. Elmer lived in the Storla area his entire life.

Elmer was united in marriage with Shirley Mae Godber on Aug. 13, 1950, at Trinity Lutheran Church, rural Letcher. Shortly after they were married, Elmer was drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict and spent his military time at Camp McCoy Army Base, Wisconsin, Fort Leonard Wood Army Base, Missouri, and Baumholder Army Base, Germany. After his return, Elmer resumed his feed grinding business. Elmer ground feed during the day and farmed at night to be able to obtain his own farm. Elmer eventually purchased the land where he and Shirley built their lives, raised a family, and grew the agricultural business. Elmer’s son Darcy, and grandson, Micheal, worked with Elmer, and the farm grew into a three-generation farming/cattle business. After Elmer’s retirement, Darcy and Mike continued the legacy.

Elmer was known for his smile, his sense of humor and his big heart. During their 70-year marriage, Elmer and Shirley were inseparable until her death in October 2020 at Avera Brady Rehab. Elmer remained at Avera Brady until his passing.

Elmer was an active, lifetime member of Storla Lutheran Church. He was a member of the American Legion and active in his community. He was a classic car collector and member of The Horseless Carriage Car Club. Elmer and Shirley enjoyed traveling. Elmer was proud of his Norwegian heritage; Elmer and Shirley traveled to Norway to visit areas where Elmer’s family originated.

Elmer is survived by his two children, Darcy (Karen) Mickelson of rural Mt. Vernon and Crystal Mickelson of Lakeville, Minn.; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Mae Mickelson; his parents, Micheal and Amanda Mickelson; his siblings, Orval (Ruby) Mickelson, Iola (Gaylord) Scott, and Arla (Leo) Scott; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carlos and Cleo (Kane) Godber; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Elaine (Volney) Johnson, Marvin (Marvis) Godber, and Merlin Godber.

Memorials can be sent to Trinity Cemetery Maintenance fund or Lutheran Social Services.