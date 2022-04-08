Phillip Taylor

Ottumwa, Iowa

By:
Published April 8, 2022, in Obituaries

Phillip A. Taylor, 73, of Ottumwa, Iowa, died on March 26, in Iowa City.

Visitation was held Tuesday, March 29, at Reece Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 30, at Reece Funeral Home. Pastor Jeremy Skinner officiated. Cremation followed the service.

He was born July 8, 1948, in Woonsocket, to Howard and Lorene (Bezpaletz) Taylor. He married Deborah J. Byers on Sept. 1, 1984.

A graduate of Woonsocket High School, he attended South Dakota State University. He owned and operated the franchise of American Freight System in Ottumwa for several years and had worked for Midwest Fly Ash at the Chillicothe powerplant.

Phillip is survived by his wife, Deborah; four children, Kristin (Jeremy) Kulla and Erica (Shane) Radtke, both of Minneapolis, Minn., Emery (Melissa Daniels) Taylor and Kimberly (Travis) Hancock, both of Ottumwa, Iowa; five grandchildren; two sisters, Hope Birdsill of Leadville, Colo., and Pamela (Jim) Cave of Beaver City, Neb.; and a brother-in-law, Tony Byers of Ottumwa, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Ramona and Virginia.

