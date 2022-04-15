By: admin

Published April 15, 2022, in Obituaries

Lawrence J. “Larry” Miller, 98, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Prairie View Healthcare Center, Woonsocket.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 11, at the Basham Funeral Home, Woonsocket. Visitation was Sunday with a prayer service at the funeral home. Burial was in St. Wilfrid Cemetery with military rites; Fr. Kevin Doyle officiated.

Larry was born Oct. 26, 1923, in Yankton, to Max and Martha (Schulte) Miller. The family moved to Woonsocket, where he and his brothers were raised. Larry attended school in Woonsocket until entering the Army during WWII, where he served in the Pacific area working as a mechanic.

He returned to Woonsocket to work as a mechanic and was united in marriage to Anna Steichen in 1950; to this union, a son was born. Larry worked for Steichen Chevrolet, Weelborg Construction, and Sanborn County Highway Superintendent, retiring in the mid-1990s.

Larry is survived by his son, Jerry (Val) Miller of Woonsocket; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one brother, Bert of Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna, in 1999; his three brothers, Joe, Ed and Paul; and a nephew and nieces.