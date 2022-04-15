Larry Miller

Woonsocket

By:
Published April 15, 2022, in Obituaries

Lawrence J. “Larry” Miller, 98, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Prairie View Healthcare Center, Woonsocket. 

Funeral services were held Monday, April 11, at the Basham Funeral Home, Woonsocket. Visitation was Sunday with a prayer service at the funeral home. Burial was in St. Wilfrid Cemetery with military rites; Fr. Kevin Doyle officiated.

Larry was born Oct. 26, 1923, in Yankton, to Max and Martha (Schulte) Miller.  The family moved to Woonsocket, where he and his brothers were raised. Larry attended school in Woonsocket until entering the Army during WWII, where he served in the Pacific area working as a mechanic. 

He returned to Woonsocket to work as a mechanic and was united in marriage to Anna Steichen in 1950; to this union, a son was born.  Larry worked for Steichen Chevrolet, Weelborg Construction, and Sanborn County Highway Superintendent, retiring in the mid-1990s.

Larry is survived by his son, Jerry (Val) Miller of Woonsocket; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one brother, Bert of Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna, in 1999; his three brothers, Joe, Ed and Paul; and a nephew and nieces.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    April 17, 2022, 7:38 am
    Mostly cloudy
    35°F
    real feel: 20°F
    humidity: 44%
    wind speed: 16 mph SE
    wind gusts: 27 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    April 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 27, 2022 March 28, 2022 March 29, 2022 March 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 April 1, 2022 April 2, 2022
    April 3, 2022 April 4, 2022 April 5, 2022 April 6, 2022 April 7, 2022 April 8, 2022 April 9, 2022
    April 10, 2022 April 11, 2022 April 12, 2022 April 13, 2022 April 14, 2022 April 15, 2022 April 16, 2022
    April 17, 2022 April 18, 2022 April 19, 2022 April 20, 2022 April 21, 2022 April 22, 2022 April 23, 2022
    April 24, 2022 April 25, 2022 April 26, 2022 April 27, 2022 April 28, 2022 April 29, 2022 April 30, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 