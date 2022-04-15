By: admin

Published April 15, 2022, in Obituaries

Phyllis T. (Oster) Lambert, 92, passed away April 7, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Howard.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at the St. Charles Catholic Church in Artesian. Visitation is from 9-10 a.m., followed by a Rosary at 10 a.m. Interment is at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Artesian.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mitchell Safe Haven, John Paul II School Foundation, or St. Thomas School Foundation. Arrangements entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel in Madison.

Phyllis was born Oct. 12, 1929, to Henry J. and Margaret (Kimber) Oster. She grew up in rural Ethan and attended Davison County country school through grade eight, then she attended Ethan high school. She was an honor student, editor of the Ethan High School newspaper “The Roundup,” and business manager for the EHS yearbook. While in school, she worked as a secretary for Superintendent Fred Shaw. Phyllis was selected as the Ethan HS DAR candidate for the Good Citizenship Contest; she graduated as class valedictorian in 1947. Following high school, Phyllis attended Notre Dame Junior College in Mitchell and graduated from the College I Secretary program in 1948. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and active in the College and Business Girls’ Sodality group. After graduation, she worked as a legal secretary for Fred Tinan in Mitchell and then as a medical secretary for Drs. Robert “RJ” Delaney and William “Bill” Delaney until 1952.

Phyllis married E. Clair Lambert on Oct. 6, 1952, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Ethan. They moved to Denver, Colo., while Clair served in the Air Force. Phyllis was employed at Wolvington & Wormwood Law Offices from 1952-1953. Following Clair’s discharge from the Air Force, he and Phyllis returned to South Dakota, where they farmed near Fedora. Phyllis was an active member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in Artesian, holding several offices over the years in the St. Charles Altar Society. She was also involved in the Artesian American Legion Auxiliary. Phyllis was a long-time member of the Beaver Township Extension Club, serving as an officer on the local and county levels. She spent many years supporting her children in countless 4-H and school projects. In 1992, she re-entered the work force as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Avera Brady Nursing Home in Mitchell. She was recognized with an Outstanding Service award in 2005 and retired in 2006.

Phyllis enjoyed writing letters and cards, gardening and spending time with family.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Karen Lambert of Artesian; Jane (Terry) Cooper of Bismarck, N.D.; Alan Lambert of Sioux Falls; Paul (Julie) Lambert of Madison; Linda (Craig) Maeschen of Dell Rapids; Craig Lambert of Fulton; and Wayne (Heather) Lambert of Mitchell; 18 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of over 68 years, E. Clair Lambert; her parents, Henry and Margaret Oster; siblings, Francis Oster, Sister Margaret Mary, Mary Barnes, Tony Oster, Tillie Fritza, June Hoag, Ruth Cone, and John Oster.