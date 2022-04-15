By: admin

Published April 15, 2022, in Obituaries

Carol J. Gildemaster, 78, of Virgil, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Her funeral service was held Friday, April 8, at Welter Funeral Home, with the burial following at Virgil Cemetery in Virgil. Visitations were on Thursday, April 7, at Welter Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Friday morning. A prayer service was on Thursday evening at the funeral home. Her funeral service was live-streamed through the Welter Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Carol Joanne was born on June 2, 1943, to parents Frank and Hazel (Aldrich) Curtis Jr. in Huron. Carol grew up on the family farm near Virgil, graduating from Wolsey High School in 1961 as valedictorian. Carol attended Northern State College for one year before attending Huron College. She graduated in 1965, receiving the top honor of Huronian, which was given to a student with scholastic and character excellence.

Carol married Larry Gildemaster at the Methodist church in Huron on June 4, 1965. While Larry finished college, Carol taught math and German at Howard schools. The couple then moved to Le Sueur, Minn. In 1974, the family moved back to Virgil to her parents’ family farm where they raised Polled Hereford cattle.

Carol was a member of the American Hereford Association, South Dakota Hereford Association, Neighborly Get-Together Club, and served on the Beadle County Extension Board. She loved to garden, especially vegetables and flowers. Cheering on the New York Yankees was a favorite pastime of Carol’s. Attending Wolsey-Wessington Warbird sporting events meant much to her.

She is survived by her husband, Larry of Virgil; her daughter, Michele (Jeff) Bush of Pierre; her son, Mark (Tyann) Gildemaster of Pierre; six grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Ron Gildemaster of Artesian; her sister-in-law, Debbie Travis of Plattsmouth, Neb.; her special aunt, Dorothy Clouser; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Hazel Curtis Jr.; her sister, Joyce (Donald) DuBois; her in-laws, Max and June Gildemaster; brothers-in-law, Alan Gildemaster and Randy Travis; and her sister-in-law, Judy Gildemaster.