Gloria Tuffs

Mitchell

By:
Published April 22, 2022, in Obituaries

Gloria Ann Tuffs, 83, of Mitchell, died on Friday, April 15, 2022, in the loving presence of her son and his family while under hospice care in their home in Dakota Dunes. 

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, with burial at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 22, at the Will Funeral Chapel.

Gloria Ann Tollefson was born May 27, 1938, in Sanborn County, near Cuthbert, to Lyle Richard and Dorene (Adams) Tollefson. She grew up and attended school in Mount Vernon.

Gloria married Ronald Lyman in 1959, and they had four children. She graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University in 1978, receiving a bachelor’s degree. She subsequently worked various odd jobs before her approximately 30-year tenure with Bauer Dental. Gloria married Mel Tuffs on May 27, 1989. They went on to enjoy 29 years of marriage together.

Gloria loved going with Mel and his band to their performances. She also loved to read, garden, put together puzzles, collect toys and attend toy shows.

Gloria is survived by her children, Laurinda (Mark) Hubbard, Rod Lyman, Brenda Hartz, and Kurt (Suzanne) Lyman; stepchildren, Rick Tuffs, Vikki (Roger) Hollenbeck, Rodney Tuffs, Royce Tuffs; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings, Darrell (DeeDee) Tollefson, Gene (Kathy) Tollefson, Dorene (Richard) Polz; and sisters-in-law, MaryLou Tollefson and Sally Tollefson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mel Tuffs; parents, Lyle and Dorene Tollefson; sister, Martha Hanson; brothers, Randy, Garry, and Herb Tollefson; granddaughter, Stephani Lyman; nephews, Michael Polz, Roger Tollefson, Ben Tollefson, and Herb Tollefson Jr.; a brother-in-law, Jim Hanson; and son-in-law, Greg Hartz.

