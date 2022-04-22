By: admin

Published April 22, 2022, in Obituaries

Sandra “Sandi” Ann Willman, 57, of Wessington Springs and formerly of Woonsocket, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, surrounded by family.

Her funeral service will be held Saturday, April 23, at 11 a.m. at Basham Funeral Chapel in Woonsocket. The service will be officiated by Pastor Bruce Olivier of Sioux Falls. Burial will be in St. Wilfrid Catholic Cemetery in Woonsocket.

Sandi was born on Jan. 24, 1965, to Leonard and Beatrice (Twombly) Vetter. She was later joined by her sister, Lynn. Sandi grew up in rural Woonsocket where she attended school, graduating in 1983. Following high school, she attended Stewarts school of Cosmetology in Sioux Falls. Sandi was united in marriage to Gary Willman on Jan. 22, 1982. To this union, Sandi was blessed with three children, Christopher, Tabitha, and Skylar. Sandi poured her time into raising her children while working at Van Dykes for over 20 years. Most recently, she worked at Dak Pak in Woonsocket. Sandi enjoyed spending her time in her flower beds, reading a good book, and going on an occasional camping trip. She was always in the mood for a visit with a friend, a hot cup of coffee, or her favorite, a cold glass of wine.

Sandi is survived by her husband, Gary of Wessington Springs; children, Christopher (Wendy) of Sioux Falls, Tabitha (Zac) of Wessington Springs, and Skylar of Sioux Falls; five grandchildren; one very special niece; and many friends and extended family members.

Sandi was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Bea; her sister, Lynn; uncles, Larry and Don; and her mother- and father-in-law.