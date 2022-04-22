Jerry Martin

Wolsey

By:
Published April 22, 2022, in Obituaries

Jerry F. Martin, 70, of Wolsey, passed away on Sunday, April 10, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket. 

His memorial service was held on Tuesday, April 19, at Welter Funeral Home.

Jerry was born on Aug. 21, 1951, in Adell, Ga., to George and Ida (Fail) Martin. Jerry served his country in the U.S. Navy for four years and was honorably discharged Aug. 15, 1975.

Jerry’s first love was for his horses. Jerry traveled with his horses throughout the Western United States, working for cattle ranches in California, Wyoming and Texas and several large feed lots in Texas. When Jerry wasn’t being a cowboy, he worked on the oil rigs in Texas, shuttled cars in Hawaii, and worked 15 years for Walmart.

Jerry married Judy Williams on July 26, 2014, at Ravine Lake, Huron, and moved to Wolsey.

During his younger years, Jerry played the guitar and sang in a country western band and at church where his dad was the pastor.

Jerry loved to spend time hunting and fishing. His other hobbies included gardening, wood working and leather work. Jerry was also known for his cooking talents.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Judy; two brothers, Mike (Sue) Shea of Iroquois and Ken Kibbey of Texas; one sister, Naomi (Gene) Williams of Charleston, S.C.; three nieces; two nephews; one great-niece; four great-nephews; a godson; and one special daughter, Robin Skinner.

