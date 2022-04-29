By: admin

April 29, 2022

Jack A. Tiede, 75, of Watertown and formerly of Wessington Springs, passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Prairie Lakes Hospice.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m. at the Basham Funeral Chapel in Wessington Springs, with inurnment at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Lunch will follow at the Springs Inn Café.

Jack was born in Huron on Dec. 10, 1945, to Newton and Edma (Pinard) Tiede. He joined three siblings on a rented farm northeast of Wessington Springs. One year later, the family moved into Wessington Springs.

Jack was baptized at St. Joseph Catholic Church and attended services during his time living in Wessington Springs. He attended elementary school in Springs and became an initial student in the new Special Education Program. He also attended one year of Special Education in Mitchell. While living at home, Jack assisted his father at the Springs Creamery and at the feedlot business east of town.

In late 1978, Jack moved to Watertown and entered the State HHS program (Atco/New Horizons) for care and development of life skills. Jack thrived in this program of woodworking and social activities. While in Watertown, he had the opportunity to participate in several Special Olympics at the State and National level, earning numerous medals. Later, with his mobility failing, Jack entered Aventura-Watertown Senior Care, where he was crowned Valentine King.

Jack was interested in people, sports and music. He liked playing golf, bowling, and baseball. He bowled on two Watertown League teams, Midtex and Sunshine Grocery, where he earned the nickname “Action Jackson.” He was a fan of the Springs Owls, Twins and the Vikings and Packers. He loved country music, singing Christmas carols, family gatherings, card games, his bike, and his longtime friend, Mary Joyce Duwenhogger.

Jack is survived by his three siblings, Marlene (Rob) Mock of Brookings, Connie (Donald) McHenry of Faribault, Minn., and Jerry (Donna) Tiede of LeSueur, Minn.; eight nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Mary Joyce of Watertown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Newton and Edma; brother, Richard (infant); and nephew, Ricky.