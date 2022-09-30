By: admin

Published September 30, 2022, in Headline News, School

This week is Homecoming Week for all three schools in the Blackhawks co-op. Each school has their own designated spirit days, and both Sanborn Central and Woonsocket had coronation on Monday night. Kenlie Fridley and Brady Larson were crowned king and queen at Sanborn Central and Bailey Feistner and Brody Miiller were honored as knight and princess in Woonsocket.

Monday was ‘Merica Monday in Woonsocket and Inside Out Day at Sanborn Central. The Lady Blackhawks played in Highmore on Tuesday night and will play tonight in Forestburg against James Valley Christian. The football game will be in Wessington Springs on Friday night against the Tigers of Mobridge-Pollock starting at 7 p.m.

More pictures of all the activities and celebration will be in next week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal. There will be two extra color pages of pictures of all the activities again this year. If anyone would like to help sponsor the pages, please contact Carrie at the Journal office at 796-4221 or 770-8997.

…See photos in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!