By: admin

Published September 30, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

On Friday, Sept. 23, the Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks football team traveled to Armour to take on the Tripp/Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian Thunderhawks. The Blackhawks once again displayed their strength and prowess defeating the Thunderhawks 25-0 and earning their fourth win of the season.

The Blackhawks flexed early in the first quarter when Camden Jost rushed for six yards scoring SCW’s first touchdown of the game. The two-point conversion attempt was no good making the score 6-0, Blackhawks. In the second quarter, Holden Havlik connected with Ryder Michalek for a 17-yard completion and touchdown. Once again, the two-point conversion was no good and the Blackhawks were up 12-0 going into halftime.

WWSSC didn’t slow down in the second half. Brady Larson scored a rushing touchdown from five yards out. The two-point conversion was no good, and the Blackhawks were up 18-0. In the fourth quarter, Camden Jost finished the game like he started it with a two-yard rushing touchdown. Blake Larson’s extra-point attempt was good making the score 25-0, Blackhawks. That would also be the final score, earning a 4-2 record for the Blackhawks so far this season.

On offense for the Blackhawks, Holden Havlik completed 11 passes out of 17 attempts for 132 yards and one touchdown. Rushing leaders for WWSSC were Camden Jost for 110 yards and two touchdowns, Brady Larson with 49 yards and one touchdown, Hayes Havlik for 26 yards and Evan VonEye with 23 yards. Receiving leaders for the Blackhawks included Ryder Michalek with four receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown, Michael Hoffman with three receptions for 47 yards, and Blake Larson with three receptions for 22 yards.

The Blackhawk strong defense didn’t allow the Thunderhawks to score during the game. To lead the Blackhawks on defense, Camden Jost earned 8.5 tackles, Tyson Eddy and Toby Kneen had six tackles apiece, and Brady Larson had 3.5 tackles. Blake Larson and Michael Hoffman each brought down one interception apiece for WWSSC.

The Blackhawks will host Mobridge/Pollock on Friday, Sept. 30, at Wessington Springs for their homecoming game this week.

