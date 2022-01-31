Horizon Healthcare employees donate to local cause

By:
Published January 31, 2022, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News, Woonsocket

Every year, the Horizon Healthcare organization gives the option to their employees to keep a portion of their paycheck to be set aside to donate to a cause of their choice. For 2021, the employees from the Woonsocket Healthcare Center who chose to participate were Dawn Rassel and Bobbi White, and together, they decided to donate their saved funds to the child safety and education program for children and adults that the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Department is developing for Sanborn County.

According to a letter sent to local businesses earlier this year, and as reported in an earlier issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal, the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office has seen dangerous influences entering the homes of the county through the Internet, such as the threat of sex trafficking, sexting and vaping. Also, concerns have become prominent in all Sanborn County communities about the threats of fraud that senior citizens have been dealing with. Due to these threats to the safety of the Sanborn County citizens, the sheriff’s office has been asking for help with funding for the materials needed for their safety and preventive education program. 

If you or anyone you know would like to donate to such an important cause, please contact the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office at 796-4511 for information on the different ways a donation can be made.

…See a picture in the Jan. 27 issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    February 4, 2022, 8:42 am
    Sunny
    4°F
    real feel: -15°F
    humidity: 65%
    wind speed: 13 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 27 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    February 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 February 1, 2022 February 2, 2022 February 3, 2022 February 4, 2022 February 5, 2022
    February 6, 2022 February 7, 2022 February 8, 2022 February 9, 2022 February 10, 2022 February 11, 2022 February 12, 2022
    February 13, 2022 February 14, 2022 February 15, 2022 February 16, 2022 February 17, 2022 February 18, 2022 February 19, 2022
    February 20, 2022 February 21, 2022 February 22, 2022 February 23, 2022 February 24, 2022 February 25, 2022 February 26, 2022
    February 27, 2022 February 28, 2022 March 1, 2022 March 2, 2022 March 3, 2022 March 4, 2022 March 5, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 