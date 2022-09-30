By: admin

Published September 30, 2022, in Sports

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Lady Blackhawks traveled to Wolsey to take on a tough and experienced Warbird team. The Blackhawks lost the match to Wolsey-Wessington in three sets with scores of 14-25, 10-25 and 8-25.

The Lady Blackhawks saw their next court action on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in Highmore against the Highmore-Harrold Pirates. Next up, they welcome the Vikings from James Valley Christian to Sanborn Central tonight (Thursday) with seventh grade starting at 4:30 and eighth grade, junior varsity and varsity following in that order. The varsity will compete in the 281-Conference Tournament in Wolsey on Saturday, Oct. 1, and then the whole team hosts Sunshine Bible Academy in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Oct. 4 with a C game at 5:15 and JV and varsity to follow.

…See details and pictures of the game in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!