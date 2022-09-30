Lady Blackhawks faced Warbirds on the road

By:
Published September 30, 2022, in Sports

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Lady Blackhawks traveled to Wolsey to take on a tough and experienced Warbird team. The Blackhawks lost the match to Wolsey-Wessington in three sets with scores of 14-25, 10-25 and 8-25.   

The Lady Blackhawks saw their next court action on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in Highmore against the Highmore-Harrold Pirates. Next up, they welcome the Vikings from James Valley Christian to Sanborn Central tonight (Thursday) with seventh grade starting at 4:30 and eighth grade, junior varsity and varsity following in that order. The varsity will compete in the 281-Conference Tournament in Wolsey on Saturday, Oct. 1, and then the whole team hosts Sunshine Bible Academy in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Oct. 4 with a C game at 5:15 and JV and varsity to follow.

…See details and pictures of the game in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    October 2, 2022, 1:09 am
    Clear
    64°F
    real feel: 61°F
    humidity: 49%
    wind speed: 11 mph SE
    wind gusts: 18 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 25, 2022 September 26, 2022 September 27, 2022 September 28, 2022 September 29, 2022 September 30, 2022 October 1, 2022
    October 2, 2022 October 3, 2022 October 4, 2022 October 5, 2022 October 6, 2022 October 7, 2022 October 8, 2022
    October 9, 2022 October 10, 2022 October 11, 2022 October 12, 2022 October 13, 2022 October 14, 2022 October 15, 2022
    October 16, 2022 October 17, 2022 October 18, 2022 October 19, 2022 October 20, 2022 October 21, 2022 October 22, 2022
    October 23, 2022 October 24, 2022 October 25, 2022 October 26, 2022 October 27, 2022 October 28, 2022 October 29, 2022
    October 30, 2022 October 31, 2022 November 1, 2022 November 2, 2022 November 3, 2022 November 4, 2022 November 5, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 