Published September 23, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

This summer’s motocross season at the Sioux Valley Cycle Club’s (SVCC) course near Renner was a good one for local riders. This past weekend was the last race for the season, and all the local riders brought home hardware to add to their collections.

Hayden Eagle earned fifth place in the women’s novice division, and her brother Dayton Eagle placed fourth in the supermini race and third in the 85cc ages 12-15 competition. They are the children of Chad and Gena Eagle of Woonsocket.

Jett Johnson placed fourth in the open small wheel class. At the competition prior to this past weekend’s, he earned fifth place in the open 4-6 age group and second in the small wheel class. He is the son of Andy and Shelby Johnson of rural Woonsocket.

Sury Bechen moved up in size of bike she rode for the last race of the season and rode an 85cc in the women’s novice class and finished in third place. According to Sury’s mother, Sury also got the holeshot in the first moto. (According to Wikipedia, “The holeshot is a term used in motocross to describe or reference the first racer to get through the apex of the first turn. Getting the holeshot gives the rider a huge competitive advantage and some level of control in the race.”)

Sury’s brother, Shay Bechen, also raced the 85cc bike in the ages 12-15 class and finished third place overall, and in the Supermini class, he earned second place overall. He got a holeshot on Sunday, too. Shay and Sury are the children of Trevor and Lacy Bechen of rural Letcher.

In the A class competition for the SVCC Hare Scrambles for the entire season, Tim VonEye of Woonsocket earned top honors, finishing in first place overall for the season, while his son, Evan VonEye, earned third place overall.

Despite a few injuries here and there, it was a fun and successful year for the group who have turned motocross racing into a fun, family pastime.

