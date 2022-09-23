By: admin

Published September 23, 2022

Hope Baysinger won Champion Poultry at the Best of the West Show with her Black Cochin Cockerel.

The fourth annual “Best of the West” county showcase was held in Wessington Springs on Sunday, Aug. 14. Thirty-three counties were invited to take part in the event. Youth from Sanborn County represented the county well at the showcase. Delaney Zoss of Forestburg earned Champion in Rabbits, Reserve Champion in Market Lambs and Fifth Overall in Breeding Goats. Cooper Goldammer of Woonsocket was named Reserve Champion in Breeding Swine. Emmitt Feistner of Woonsocket placed Third Overall in Market Swine. Hope Baysinger of Woonsocket claimed Champion in Poultry. Henry Feistner of Woonsocket got Fourth Overall in Poultry. Gavin Scofield of Woonsocket placed Third Overall in Dairy Cows.

