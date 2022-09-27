By: admin

Published September 27, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Pictured are the group of runners and their support group who either met them at the Muddy Cup or traveled with them. They made it to Woonsocket at around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, a group of runners taking part in The 437 Project made a stop at The Muddy Cup in Woonsocket while on their way across the state. The runners joined together to create The 437 Project with the mission to bolster both physical and mental wellness and the often overlooked connection between the two.

The runners started in Belle Fourche and ran the 437 miles across the state to Sioux Falls in a relay-style format. They started on Thursday, Sept. 22 and ended on Sunday, Sept. 25. There were 12 runners in the group – six men and six women. They each ran 10-mile sections four times with long resting periods between each of their sections.

With the idea that suicide used to be such a private and personal subject that no one liked to talk about, the runners ran to raise awareness for the new accredited service for suicide prevention that has licensed counselors on staff to help anyone in a suicidal crisis. People all over the state can call or send a text to 988 to be connected to experts in suicide prevention.

