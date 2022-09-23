By: admin

Published September 23, 2022, in Sports

On Friday, Sept. 16, the WWSSC Blackhawks welcomed the Miller/Highmore-Harrold (MHH) Rustlers to Wessington Springs, and the Blackhawks sent the Rustlers home with another loss to add to their record.

Brady Larson scored the first touchdown for the Blackhawks in the first quarter with a seven-yard run, and the two-point conversion was good with a pass from Holden Havlik to Ryder Michalek. Later in the same quarter, Havlik connected with Larson with a 33-yard pass for another touchdown. The two-point conversion failed on that run, so the first quarter ended with a score of 14-0, Blackhawks.

In the second quarter, the Blackhawks scored with a quarterback keeper with Havlik running five yards into the end zone. The two-point conversion pass from Havlik to Blake Larson was good for another two points on the board. Before the end of the second quarter, Havlik connected with Blake Larson, once again, this time with a 26-yard pass for six points. Camden Jost ran in a two-point conversion to add two more points to the score, which ended the first half with a score of 30-0, Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks scored their last time in the third quarter with a 13-yard run by Jost for another six points. The two-point conversion didn’t work for this run, but the Blackhawks ended the game shutting out the Rustlers with the final score of 36-0.

The Blackhawks dominated the game, gaining 352 yards to MHH’s 42. WWSSC accomplished 21 first downs, while they held MHH to just five. Leaders offensively for the Blackhawks were Brady Larson who rushed for 85 yards on 12 carries and Camden Jost who rushed for 79 yards with 14 carries. Holden Havlik threw for 161 yards in 17 attempts with nine completions. Brady Larson gained 56 yards in two receptions, while Blake Larson gained 55 yards on two receptions. Tyson Eddy registered 29 yards on three receptions for the win.

Defensively, the Blackhawks were led by Tyson Eddy with 4.5 tackles. Evan VonEye and Jost each contributed three tackles. Caleb Kneen helped out with 2.5 tackles and caused two turnovers.

The Blackhawks record improves to 3-2 for the season. They meet up with Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian in Armour this Friday night, Sept. 23, starting at 7 p.m. Next week is homecoming for all three schools with the game played against Mobridge/Pollock in Wessington Springs.

