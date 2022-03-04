Lady Blackhawks post season ends in Hanson

By:
Published March 4, 2022, in Sports

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Lady Blackhawks braved the cold, wind, and snow to travel to Alexandria to take on the Hanson Beavers for the first round of the Region 5A girls basketball tournament.

The Lady Blackhawks stepped on the court with high expectations, and the game went back and forth during the first half. However, the Lady Blackhawks struggled in the second half, and the tough Lady Beavers team took advantage to further their score quickly. SCW couldn’t make up the deficit and lost the game to end their post season with a final score 39-68.

After the tough loss, SCW’s head coach, Tim McCain, remarked, “Thank you to the parents and fans for all the support during the year. It was a fun year with a bunch of great girls. Also, thank you to the girls basketball players and assistant coaches for your time and effort during the season.”

The Lady Blackhawks are losing five seniors this year to graduation, but there is a talented bunch of underclassmen ready to step up as the future of the program.

…Read details and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

