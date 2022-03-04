By: admin

Published March 4, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

On Friday, Feb. 25, the SCW Blackhawks traveled to Wessington Springs for their last game of the regular season. The gym was roaring with excitement as the two teams met up for the one and only time this season. Although SCW was ahead by 16 points at one point in the second half, the Spartans proved to be in it to win it and came back to tie things up. With eight seconds left on the clock, the game was tied at 43. Brady Larson was fouled and made both free throws to clinch the win for the Blackhawks with a final score of 45-43.

The junior varsity also had their last regular-season game against the Spartans that night, but they couldn’t hold on for the win and ended the night with a score of 21-24, Wessington Springs.

The Blackhawks ended their regular season with a record of 5-15. They played Parkston in their first round of the Region 5A Tournament on Tuesday, March 1, in Parkston. If they won in Parkston, they advanced to the Region 5A finals tonight (Thursday).

…Read details in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!