Blackhawks end regular season with big win over Spartans

By:
Published March 4, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

On Friday, Feb. 25, the SCW Blackhawks traveled to Wessington Springs for their last game of the regular season. The gym was roaring with excitement as the two teams met up for the one and only time this season. Although SCW was ahead by 16 points at one point in the second half, the Spartans proved to be in it to win it and came back to tie things up. With eight seconds left on the clock, the game was tied at 43. Brady Larson was fouled and made both free throws to clinch the win for the Blackhawks with a final score of 45-43. 

The junior varsity also had their last regular-season game against the Spartans that night, but they couldn’t hold on for the win and ended the night with a score of 21-24, Wessington Springs.

The Blackhawks ended their regular season with a record of 5-15. They played Parkston in their first round of the Region 5A Tournament on Tuesday, March 1, in Parkston. If they won in Parkston, they advanced to the Region 5A finals tonight (Thursday). 

…Read details in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 4, 2022, 12:20 pm
    Mostly cloudy
    38°F
    real feel: 31°F
    humidity: 56%
    wind speed: 13 mph SE
    wind gusts: 20 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 27, 2022 February 28, 2022 March 1, 2022 March 2, 2022 March 3, 2022 March 4, 2022 March 5, 2022
    March 6, 2022 March 7, 2022 March 8, 2022 March 9, 2022 March 10, 2022 March 11, 2022 March 12, 2022
    March 13, 2022 March 14, 2022 March 15, 2022 March 16, 2022 March 17, 2022 March 18, 2022 March 19, 2022
    March 20, 2022 March 21, 2022 March 22, 2022 March 23, 2022 March 24, 2022 March 25, 2022 March 26, 2022
    March 27, 2022 March 28, 2022 March 29, 2022 March 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 April 1, 2022 April 2, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 