Published March 4, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, School, Woonsocket

This year the Woonsocket City Council will be having an election for a representative from Ward 1. Incumbent Arin Boschee is being challenged by Lonnie Kuper and Elliott Ohlrogge. For Ward 2, the only person who took out a petition was incumbent John Baysinger, so he will keep his seat on the council. For Ward 3, Brandon Georgen was the only person who took out a petition to fill the position left open by Elliott Ohlrogge moving into Ward 1, so he will be taking over that seat. Finally, incumbent Dick Reider was the only person to take out a petition for the role of Woonsocket City Mayor, so he will be keeping that position on the council.

The Woonsocket School board will also be holding an election this year. Two people are running for each open seat on the school board. Incumbent Todd Olinger is being challenged by Mike Kogel for the open two-year seat on the board. Rikki Ohlrogge and James Grosz are running for the open three-year seat that was vacated by Jodi Doering as her term was finished.

Both elections will take place at the same time on Tuesday, April 12, at the Woonsocket Community Center.