Jalyn Bender Benefit raises over $69,000

By Sherri Stekl

By:
Published March 8, 2022, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

Jenica BENDER helps her daughter, Jalyn, pull out a card for the 50/50 drawing.

When Brenda Schmit, Lori Dean, Amy Olson and Sherri Stekl first learned of little Jalyn Bender’s detected brain mass, it was while on vacation with her grandparents, Tim and Julie Pearson, along with several couples on their annual vacation south of the border. According to members of the vacationing clan, “Our entire group was in shock. Tim and Julie flew home early and the rest of us were in a daze.”

It didn’t take long for the four ladies to agree that after five years, it was unfortunately time for another benefit. The group had organized a similar event almost five years to the date earlier for Paisley King and before that, Tanna Kingsbury. As expected, as soon as word got out that a benefit bean bag tournament was being scheduled at the Stekl Shop, the offers to help started flying in. 

“Everyone wants to help. They want to do something but aren’t sure what, and having a benefit like this gives everyone a chance to make a difference. We told the family, don’t think of this as charity. Think of it as a way to allow people to help because that’s what they want to do.” 

…Read on and see additional pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 8, 2022, 4:25 pm
    Partly sunny
    35°F
    real feel: 25°F
    humidity: 41%
    wind speed: 16 mph NW
    wind gusts: 20 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 27, 2022 February 28, 2022 March 1, 2022 March 2, 2022 March 3, 2022 March 4, 2022 March 5, 2022
    March 6, 2022 March 7, 2022 March 8, 2022 March 9, 2022 March 10, 2022 March 11, 2022 March 12, 2022
    March 13, 2022 March 14, 2022 March 15, 2022 March 16, 2022 March 17, 2022 March 18, 2022 March 19, 2022
    March 20, 2022 March 21, 2022 March 22, 2022 March 23, 2022 March 24, 2022 March 25, 2022 March 26, 2022
    March 27, 2022 March 28, 2022 March 29, 2022 March 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 April 1, 2022 April 2, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 