Published March 8, 2022, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

Jenica BENDER helps her daughter, Jalyn, pull out a card for the 50/50 drawing.

When Brenda Schmit, Lori Dean, Amy Olson and Sherri Stekl first learned of little Jalyn Bender’s detected brain mass, it was while on vacation with her grandparents, Tim and Julie Pearson, along with several couples on their annual vacation south of the border. According to members of the vacationing clan, “Our entire group was in shock. Tim and Julie flew home early and the rest of us were in a daze.”

It didn’t take long for the four ladies to agree that after five years, it was unfortunately time for another benefit. The group had organized a similar event almost five years to the date earlier for Paisley King and before that, Tanna Kingsbury. As expected, as soon as word got out that a benefit bean bag tournament was being scheduled at the Stekl Shop, the offers to help started flying in.

“Everyone wants to help. They want to do something but aren’t sure what, and having a benefit like this gives everyone a chance to make a difference. We told the family, don’t think of this as charity. Think of it as a way to allow people to help because that’s what they want to do.”

