Published March 4, 2022, in Sports

This year’s individuals state wrestling tournament took place in Sioux Falls on Feb. 24 and 25. They had both classes wrestle in the same location again, and it made for a full venue, but the whole place was energized with the awesome competition.

The Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington Warhawks had four team members earn a spot in the brackets at the state tournament this season. They were sophomore Kaydin Carter at 132 pounds, junior Joey Hoverson at 138 pounds, junior Keegan Haider at 170 pounds and senior Quinten Christensen at heavyweight.

