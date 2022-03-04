Warhawks perform well at State B Wrestling Tournament

Christensen earns second straight heavyweight title

By:
Published March 4, 2022, in Sports

This year’s individuals state wrestling tournament took place in Sioux Falls on Feb. 24 and 25. They had both classes wrestle in the same location again, and it made for a full venue, but the whole place was energized with the awesome competition.

The Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington Warhawks had four team members earn a spot in the brackets at the state tournament this season. They were sophomore Kaydin Carter at 132 pounds, junior Joey Hoverson at 138 pounds, junior Keegan Haider at 170 pounds and senior Quinten Christensen at heavyweight.

…Read all the results and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 4, 2022, 12:21 pm
    Mostly cloudy
    38°F
    real feel: 31°F
    humidity: 56%
    wind speed: 13 mph SE
    wind gusts: 20 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 27, 2022 February 28, 2022 March 1, 2022 March 2, 2022 March 3, 2022 March 4, 2022 March 5, 2022
    March 6, 2022 March 7, 2022 March 8, 2022 March 9, 2022 March 10, 2022 March 11, 2022 March 12, 2022
    March 13, 2022 March 14, 2022 March 15, 2022 March 16, 2022 March 17, 2022 March 18, 2022 March 19, 2022
    March 20, 2022 March 21, 2022 March 22, 2022 March 23, 2022 March 24, 2022 March 25, 2022 March 26, 2022
    March 27, 2022 March 28, 2022 March 29, 2022 March 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 April 1, 2022 April 2, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 