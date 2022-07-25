By: admin

Published August 12, 2022, in Public Notices

Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve July 12th, 2022, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on water meters that were ordered. They have been received and will start being installed.

The Board was contacted by the state and will be doing a sewer inspection on Thursday.

New Business:

Discussion was held on contracting propane. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to contract 3,000 gallons of propane. Motion carried.

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

The Board received the Drinking Water Award Certificate from the Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Angie Larson – $55.41 – Wages – Lost time for District III meeting at the Court House, Sean Gromer – $117.50 – Reimbursement for supplies for the Community Center and parts for the mower, Brooks Oil – $5,760.00 – Contract propane, Davison Rural Water – $3,142.00 – Water Used, Doug’s Custom Paint and Body – $30.06 – Mower supplies, Milbank Win Water Works Co. – $18,602.36 – Water Meters, NorthWestern Energy – $926.86 – Utilities Electric – $22.31 – Rossy Park, $10.65 – Rossy Park, $71.77 – Water Valve – $457.71 – Street Lights, $82.74 – Water Plant – $15.00 – Lagoon, $266.68 – Community Center. Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Samples, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,649.01 – Health Insurance, United States Treasury – $1,908.18 – Quarterly Taxes, US Bank – $6,289.72 – Sewer Loan Payment.

The next board meeting will be held on August 8th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer