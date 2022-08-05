By: admin

Published August 5, 2022, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 7:10 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen. Absent: Justin Enfield.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitor to the Board Meeting was Elementary/Middle School Mark Goral.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the agenda as amended. Motion 05-2022/2023 Adopt the following order of business for the 2020-2021 Board of Education should read Adopt the following order of business for the 2022-2023 Board of Education; Hot Lunch: PK-5 $3.00, 6-12 $3.25, Adults $4.25, should read Hot Lunch: PK-5 $3.25, 6-12 $3.50, Adult $4.50; Breakfast Club: Students PreK-12 $2.00; Adults $2.50, should read Breakfast Club: Students PreK-12 $2.25, Adults $2.75; Complimentary Passes: Employees and Spouse/Board members, should read Employees and Board members family passes/ Veterans and Active Service members, 65 and older; Appoint Justin Siemsen and Gayle Bechen as administrators of the Trust/Agency Account and to institute any school lunch agreements, should read Appoint Justin Siemsen and Gayle Bechen as administrators of the Custodial Account and to institute any school lunch agreements. Add Motion 8-2022/2023. Declare the 1999 Chevy Suburban as surplus to be auctioned. Adjournment changed to Motion 9-2022/2023.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting June 13, 2022, as printed.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, June 1, 2022: $1,000,158.20. Receipts: taxes $69,574.50, penalties/interest $208.20, interest $75.60, other $178.38, yearbook $871.00, state fines $1,468.89, state aid June $72,182.00, mentor program $1,771.95, transfer $39,750.00. Expenditures: $295,810.15, manual journal entry $1,016.83. Balance, June 30, 2022: $889,411.74. CorTrust Savings balance, June 1, 2022: $50,509.41. Receipts: interest $12.59. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, June 30, 2022: $50,522.00.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, June 1, 2022: $598,985.45. Receipts: taxes $8,120.28, penalties/interest $14.07, interest $45.36. Expenditures: $27,558.03, transfer $45,000.00. Balance, June 30, 2022: $534,607.13. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, June 1, 2022: $509,893.98. Receipts: taxes $13,642.12, penalties/interest $28.41, interest $43.68. Expenditures: $22,786.19, manual journal entry/voided check $274.42. Balance, June 30, 2022: $500,547.58.

Food Service Fund balance, June 1, 2022: $29,552.68. Receipts: interest $3.36, student meals $20.00, adult meals $41.05, ala carte $28.99, federal reimbursement $10,976.97, cans proration $328.18. Expenditures: $12,102.67. Balance, June 30, 2022: $28,848.56.

Enterprise Fund balance, June 1, 2022: $7,825.51. Receipts: transfer $5,250.00. Expenditures: $4,178.12. Balance, June 30, 2022: $8,897.39.

`Custodial Funds balance, June 1, 2022: $70,155.00. Receipts: $4,116.24. Expenditures: $3,263.26. Balance, June 30, 2022: $71,007.98.

`Scholarship Fund balance, June 1, 2022: $9,474.50. Receipts: interest $0.36. Balance, June, 30, 2022: $9,474.86. Peters Scholarship balance: $8,724.86; Nelson Scholarship balance: $750.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of July, 2022 were as follows:

General Fund: $140,055.78;

Special Education: $17,030.88;

Food Service: $6,081.90;

Enterprise Fund: $4,061.85.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $37.26; Associated School Boards of South Dakota, 2022-23 dues $928.20; CBH Conference, 2022-23 dues $150.00; Central Electric, June electric $1,932.09; Cole Paper Inc., janitor supply $1,788.60; Conrad Repair, prof service $221.13; CorTrust, air cards $55.00, summer school meal $49.43; Cory Greenwood Speaks, speaker $2,250.00; Decker Inc., rugs $1,024.40; Direct Digital Control, alarms for gym $125.00; EMC Insurance, commercial property $19,104.00, inland marine $153.00, general liability $2,447.00, commercial auto $8,689.00, commercial umbrella $1,368.00, cybersolutions $444.00, professional liability $2,358.00, service fee $5.00; eSpark, 2022 summer license $200.00; Corey Flatten, mentor mileage $29.40; Hohn Services, aerate football field $1,280.00, carpet cleaning $3,164.00; Imagine Learning, software license $5,250.00;

[IMPREST: A&B Business, overage copies $218.41; Carla Amick, election school $25.00, mileage $10.08; Margo Edwards, election school $25.00, election worker $150.00, mileage $21.84; Terry Moore, election school $25.00, election worker $150.00, mileage $12.60; Judy Wormstadt, election school $25.00, election worker $150.00, mileage $14.28]; Josten’s, Inc., chenille letters $640.50; Lonny Kaiser, janitor supply $60.16; McLeod’s, receipt books $114.75; Menards, janitor supply $103.11; Mid-Dakota Technologies, June tech support $160.00; Midwest Fire & Safety, extinguisher inspection/maintenance $1,340.55; Mitchell Republic, periodical renewal $236.55; National Association of Secondary School Principals, 2022-23 National Honor Society dues $385.00; Nepstad’s, summer school carnations $31.25; Performance Foodservice, janitor supply $519.22; Petty Cash, car wash $10.00; Popplers Music, all state chorus music $68.00; Public Health Laboratory, water tests $15.00; Riddell, recertify pads/helmets $1,345.77; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board election publications $93.26, board proceedings $242.18; Santel Communications, phone $194.42; Scholastic Inc., middle school choices digital $273.60; School Administrators of South Dakota, superintendent membership $434.00, South Dakota School Superintendents Association superintendent membership $150.00, elementary/middle school principal South Dakota School Superintendents Association membership $346.00, South Dakota Association of Elementary Principals membership $70.00, National Association of Elementary School Principals membership $259.00, business manager School Administrators of South Dakota membership $246.00, South Dakota Association of School Business Officials membership $50.00; School Specialty, elementary supply $104.60; South Dakota Department of Health, county nurse services $512.00; South Dakota Teacher Placement Center, 2022-23 membership $326.25; Software Unlimited, accounting software annual fee $4,300.00; Sportboardz, track updates $55.50; Teacher Innovations, software license $243.00; USI Education/Government sales, laminating film $363.59; Todd Welch, reimburse mentor mileage $37.80; Woonsocket School, shared drivers education teacher $1,145.40.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $970.03; Apple Inc., high school Macbook $1,149.00; BrainPop, three elementary software licenses $525.00; Companion Corporation, library inventory software $910.00; Dalsin, Inc., recoat roof percent of labor ESSER III $11,768.00; eSpark, elementary licensing fee $570.00; LakeShore, elementary rug $398.05, elementary chairs $258.36, library shelving $1,611.20, library flex seats $265.96; Riverside Technologies, 29 elementary Chromebooks $8,729.00, 11 high school Chromebooks $3,311.00, library computer $549.00, three high school teacher computers $1,945.00, two colony teacher computers $1,396.00, middle school teacher $698.00, vocal computer $698.00; School Specialty, elementary bookcase $424.46; SHI International, software licenses $1,975.28; State of South Dakota, energy efficiency loan $8,320.00.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Children’s Home Society, June tuition $2,553.39; Parent reimbursement, mileage $27.72; South Dakota Teacher Placement Center, 2022-23 membership $108.75.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Leah Baysinger, reimburse fingerprints $43.25; Darrington Water Conditioning, June SS tank $28.00; Performance Foodservice, supply $19.79; Water Walkers Inc., menu planning software $3,258.50; Wordware, LCS 1000 lunch equipment $215.00.

ENTERPRISE Fund – Teacher Innovations, software license $13.50.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

• Roof recoating was completed. However, the school did have some leaking still. Siemsen spoke with the representative from Dalsin, and the board is scheduling a time for them to come and assess and try to find the area. Siemsen will keep everyone posted.

• Waxing of the classrooms is complete and the common areas are in the process. Painting is also nearing the final stages. The carpets were cleaned throughout the building.

• The old suburban was discussed as possible surplus.

• Conference: Siemsen will sign anyone up who wants to attend.

• DDC proposals were discussed

Discussion Item: None.

Old Business:

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to Canvas and approve the results of the election on June 21, 2022, and declare Mark Goral the winner of the school board election. Sanborn Central School District had 840 registered voters on the date voter registration closed, 97 registered voters voted in the election, and 12 percent of the registered voters voted.

Based upon the provisions of SDCL 13-11-2, the Sanborn Central Board of Education held its annual hearing for adoption of the 2022-2023 school district budget. Discussion was held.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the adoption of the 2022-2023 Sanborn Central School District 55-5 budget as printed.

There being no further business to come before the 2021-2022 Board of Education, the meeting was adjourned sine die at 7:57 p.m., July 26, 2022.

Issuance of certificate of election. Administered the Oath of office to new board member Mark Goral – Elected to a three-year term. He read the Oath of Office as a Board Member of the Sanborn Central School District 55-5.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve Superintendent Siemsen as temporary Board Chair.

Curtis Adams nominated Clayton Dean as board chair, seconded by Gary Spelbring Jr.; Gary Spelbring Jr. called for nominations to cease.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to elect Clayton Dean as Chair of the 2022-2023 Board of Education.

Curtis Adams nominated Gary Spelbring Jr. as vice chair, seconded by Emma Klaas. Emma Klaas called for nominations to cease.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, all aye, to elect Gary Spelbring Jr. as Vice Chair of the 2022-2023 Board of Education.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the committee appointments as recommended by the Board Chair: Legislative – Emma Klaas; Negotiations: Clayton Dean, Mark Goral, and Superintendent Siemsen; Associated School Boards of South Dakota Delegate Clayton Dean, alternate Emma Klaas; Capital Outlay – Curtis Adams, Gary Spelbring Jr., and Superintendent Siemsen; and JVEC – Superintendent Siemsen.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve all organizational procedures as follows: to designate the Business Manager and the Superintendent as custodians of all accounts within the district; to designate the Business Manager and the Superintendent to sign pertinent documents in the other’s absence and authorize the use of Board President’s or Superintendent’s signature stamps when required; to designate First National Insurance as the insurance agent of record; to designate Superintendent Siemsen as the Director of all federal programs for the Sanborn Central School District and authorize him to submit applications for such programs; to designate Rodney Freeman as the school district’s attorney of record; to designate Justin Siemsen and Gayle Bechen as the school’s authorized representatives to the SDRS and Insurance Groups, as well as the school district’s custodian of related accounts; to set bond for school business manager at $50,000.00; to establish the date/time for monthly school board meetings as the second Monday of the month at 7:00 p.m.; to establish the board member’s per diem at $70.00 per regular and special meeting and mileage at state rates, with the Board Chair receiving $75.00 per meeting; to authorize Superintendent/High School Principal Siemsen, PreK-8 Principal Vermeulen, and Transportation Supervisor Gary Goudy to postpone/cancel school for reasons of inclement weather and emergencies; to adopt the following order of business for the 2022-2023 Board of Education:

1. Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance;

2. Additional Agenda and Disclosure Items;

3. Visitors to the Board Meeting;

4. Approval of Agenda;

5. Approval of Minutes;

6. Financial Reports/Bills;

7. Reports and Items of Discussion;

8. Old Business;

9. New Business;

10. Executive Session (if applicable); and

11. Adjournment;

to approve that board action may be taken if it is approved by the majority of members voting; to designate Superintendent Siemsen and Transportation Supervisor Gary Goudy as those responsible for transportation in the Sanborn Central School District; to approve assurance of compliance standards for all federal/state programs; to approve the annual School Bus Emergency Assistance Pact for the 2022-23 school year; to approve the Sanborn Weekly Journal as the official Sanborn Central School District’s newspaper; to approve state travel rates and per diem allowances. Up to $10.00 breakfast, $12.00 lunch, and $15.00 supper. The mileage is dictated by the state ($0.42 per mile currently) and mileage allowances will be set by their standard and district policy. The lodging rate is cost. Students receive $12.00 per meal; to designate Superindent Siemsen as the purchasing agent for the Sanborn Central School District; to approve the following fees for 2022-23: admission prices – regular games, students $3.00, adults $5.00, above age 65 free; double header games, students $4.00, adults $6.00, above age 65 free; yearbook: without name $40.00; with name $45.00; hot lunch prices as: $3.25 for PreK-5, $3.50 for sixth-12th, $4.50 for adults; breakfast club: $2.25 PreK-12, adult breakfast $2.75; complimentary passes: employees and board members family passes, veterans and active service members, 65 and older; Season tickets/passes: student activity pass $25.00, adult activity pass $45.00, and family passes $85.00; to approve substitute teacher pay as $100.00 for non-certified and $120.00 for certified. Long-term substitute for the same teacher after five consecutive days will be $140.00 per day if certified; to approve substitute bus driver pay in the amount of $100.00 for full route (a.m./p.m.) and extra duty pay as $15.00 per hour; to approve driver’s education: $250.00 in district, $350.00 out of district (if not full), $125.00 retake cost (if needed); to approve officials compensation: basketball referee for fifth-eighth $30.00, ninth through junior varsity $40.00, junior varsity/varsity game $105.00 each, double header varsity games $120.00 each; volleyball officials junior varsity/varsity $90.00, tournament volleyball officials $100.00, line judge $40.00; football referee for junior high $30.00, junior varsity referee $40.00, varsity $125.00, chain gang $30.00; clock operators: varsity $30.00, junior varsity $15.00; shot clock operators: varsity $30.00, junior varsity $15.00; official book keeper: varsity only $30.00; Golf-state official: $100.00 per day; to designate the CorTrust Bank of Artesian and Letcher as the official depository of school funds and authorize Gayle Bechen and Justin Siemsen as custodians of all accounts; to appoint Justin Siemsen and Gayle Bechen as administrators of the Custodial account and to institute any school lunch agreements; to authorize the board chair to call recesses; to appoint Schoenfish & Co Inc. as the district’s audit firm; to authorize continuation of existing funds or accounts and the establishment of any new accounts, if necessary; to approve the current school board policies; to appoint Justin Siemsen and Connie Vermeulen as truancy officers and Justin Siemsen as Rehabilitation Act Section 504, Americans with Disabilities Act, Age Discrimination, and Asbestos compliance officer; to appoint Connie Vermeulen as Title IX officer; to approve the district’s annual membership in TIE; and to approve membership in the South Dakota United Schools Association for the 2022-2023 school year.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the 2022-2023 Parent-Student Handbook as revised.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the Internal Control policies as required by state officials. Discussion was held.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to declare the 1999 Chevy Suburban as surplus to be auctioned.

Sanborn Central Staff Contracts 2022-2023: Administration: Gayle Bechen, business manager $48,278; Justin Siemsen, superintendent/high school principal $85,379; Connie Vermeulen, elementary/middle school principal $67,454, middle school student council advisor $500, testing coordinator $600; Certified Staff: Logan Amundson, dean of students $43,402; Jenny Easton, vocal music teacher $47,458 (shared), PreK-12 extra vocal events $2,755 (shared), travel $1,000 (shared); Susan Farrell-Poncelet, middle school/high school teacher $46,293, senior project advisor $1,300, oral interp advisor $1,400, prom advisor $1,700, high school yearbook advisor $2,200, summer part-time custodian $16.25 per hour; Rachael Foster, colony teacher $49,939, two additional level $4,000; John Harless, colony teacher $47,125, two additional level $4,000; Chayna Jones, Title I teacher $45,522; Jeannette Knigge, colony teacher $46,358, two additional levels $4,000; Jennifer Larson, elementary teacher $49,914; Tim McCain, middle school/high school math/PE teacher $50,338, SCW co-op assistant high school track coach $2,500 (shared), district athletic director $4,500; Kelly McClane, speech therapist $52,137 (shared), travel $1,000 (shared), summer school $25 per hour; Diane Jensen-Moody, sub teacher/Title/Special Education $43,833; Robin Moody, elementary teacher $48,581, SCW co-op junior varsity girls basketball $3,080 (shared); Krista Moore, elementary teacher $48,182; Kayla Olson, high school teacher $43,402, SCW co-op fifth/sixth girls basketball coach $1,500 (shared), SCW co-op junior high girls basketball coach $2,150 (shared); Leah Olson, high school teacher $45,160; Bryce Peterson, middle school/elementary teacher $46,773; Jill Reimer, elementary teacher $51,692; Paula Sanderson, K-12 special education teacher $50,782, summer school $25 per hour; Cheryl Schmit, elementary teacher $50,358; Kim Sevareid, preschool teacher $45,468; David Steele, high school teacher $47,613, SCW co-op fifth/sixth boys basketball coach $1,500 (shared), SCW co-op junior high boys basketball coach $2,150 (shared), powerlifting/weight room advisor $2,300; Ashly Uecker, elementary teacher $44,250; Todd Welch, high school/middle school ag teacher $44,706 (shared), extended day $3,788.70 (shared), FFA advisor $3,675 (shared); Megan Wilson, high school teacher $46,715, National Honor Society advisor $900, high school student council $900; Hannah Ziebarth, middle school/high school teacher $42,993. Classified Staff: Leah Baysinger, assistant cook $17.50 per hour; Lynette Baysinger, bus driver $47.00 per route; Shawna Baysinger, part-time special education paraprofessional – colony $15.35 per hour; Laura Conrad, head cook-manager $34,244; Lanette Dean, district paraprofessional – colony $16.20 per hour; Brooke Easton, district paraprofessional $15.00 per hour; Jolene Enfield, librarian aide $18.84 per hour; Vickie Fox, district paraprofessional $17.44 per hour; Gary Goudy, bus driver $20,957, bus maintenance $5,957; Grant Goudy, bus driver $18,618; Judy Hemminger, bus driver $20,957; Lonny Kaiser, cleaning custodian $17.50 per hour; Laura Licht, administrative assistant $15.70 per hour; Tina Luthi, dishwasher/cook helper $18.22 per hour; Kate Schelske, bus driver $17,023; Rita Trebil, summer custodian $18.50 per hour, special education paraprofessional $17.12 per hour; Mark VanOverschelde, school maintenance $5,000; Hannah Welch, special education paraprofessional $16.70 per hour; Vicki Zellmer, custodian $15.00 per hour.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central middle school computer lab.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Goral, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:24 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair