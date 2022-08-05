By: admin

Published August 5, 2022, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, and Gary Blindauer. Rod Weber was absent. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes from the July 5 meeting, as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

BROSZ ENGINEERING

Doug Wessel, from Brosz Engineering, was present to provide his recommendation moving forward with the funding for the Rural Access Infrastructure Plan. The state has not provided their plan requirements or the infrastructure application for completion, as of meeting time. Township five-year plans will need to be to the Highway office by August 31st, for the townships to qualify for Rural Access Infrastructure Funding.

Wessel provided a list of bridges that are insufficient. Structure No. 56-209-000 is the last bridge on the list that is not currently in the plans of replacement. With that, Wessel stated there is a grant available that Sanborn County can apply for to help fund Bridge replacement costs.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to apply for the Bridge Improvement Grant / Local Federal Bridge Programs.

WHEREAS, Sanborn County wishes to submit an application(s) for consideration of award for the Bridge Improvement Grant and/or Local Federal Bridge Programs:

STRUCTURE NUMBER(S) AND LOCATION(S):

Structure No. 56-209-000

Location: 0.4 miles E and 13.0 miles N of Artesian, S.D., over Unnamed Creek.

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County certifies that the project(s) are listed in the county’s Five-Year County Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan*;

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County agrees to pay the 20 percent match on the Bridge Improvement Grant funds and/or 0.0 percent match on the Local Federal Bridge funds;

And Whereas, Sanborn County hereby authorizes the Bridge Improvement Grant and Local Federal Bridge application(s) and any required funding commitments.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED:

That the South Dakota Department of Transportation be and hereby is requested to accept the attached Bridge Improvement Grant and/or Local Federal Bridge application(s).

Vote of Commissioners/Council: Yes – 4, No – 0.

Dated at Woonsocket, S.D., this 19th day of July, 2022.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody

Motion by S. Larson seconded by P. Larson, to approve the Resolution Authorizing the Five-Year County Plan Amendments

WHEREAS, Sanborn County wishes to amend their previously approved Five-Year County Plan for the Bridge Improvement Grant Program:

ADDITION/REMOVAL OF STRUCTURE NUMBER(S) AND LOCATION(S):

Add structure #56-209-000 to the five-year plan

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED:

That the South Dakota Department of Transportation be and hereby is requested to accept the amended Five-Year County Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan, previously approved on September 7, 2021.

Vote of Commissioners/Council: Yes – 4 , No – 0.

Dated at Woonsocket, S.D., this 19th day of July, 2022.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter the weed board. Discussion was had on the property of a landowner for weed control. Weed spraying bills will be sent out to townships this coming week. Chairman Ebersdorfer declared an end to the Weed Board.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson to accept the approach permit from David Estabrook. Approach will be located on 241st Street approximately 2,600 feet east of 398th Avenue. A 24’’ culvert must be put in the approach. Motion carried.

The 2023 highway budget was discussed.

LACY EATON, COUNTY HEALTH NURSE

Lacy Eaton was present to give her report. Numbers are holding steady for clients she sees. She gave the current statistic for flu shots, COVID, and monkey-pox. Commissioners asked Eaton to do semi-yearly reports moving forward.

PENNY FARRIS, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Resolution 2022-11 for Terry and Janice Hendricks: It was moved by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson; motion carried, that the plat of “HENDRIX OUTLOT 1 & 2” in the N ½ of the SW ¼ of Section 21 Township 106 North, Range 59 West of the 5th Principal Meridian, Sanborn County, South Dakota, as described above and drawn hereon be approved and accepted, and the Auditor is hereby instructed to endorse on such plan a copy of this resolution and to certify the same. I, Kami Moody, County Auditor of Sanborn County, South Dakota, do hereby certify that the within and foregoing is a true copy of the resolution adopted by the County Commission of Sanborn County, South Dakota, at its meeting on July 19, 2022.

Roll Call Vote for approval of Resolution 2022-11 is as follows: S. Larson, aye; P. Larson, aye; Blindauer, aye; Ebersdorfer, aye.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the following resolution 2022-12 for Silver Creek Ranch Partnership:

Be it resolved by the Board of Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, that the plat of LOT A OF SILVER CREEK RANCH ADDITION IN THE SE ¼ OF SECTION 33, T 107 N, R 61 W OF THE 5TH P.M., SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, which has been submitted for examination pursuant to law, is hereby authorized and directed to endorse on such plat a copy of the Resolution and certify the same. Dated this 19th day of July, 2022.

The undersigned does hereby certify that the above resolution was adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, at a regular meeting held on July 19th, 2022, approving the above named plat.

Roll Call Vote for approval of Resolution 2022-12 is as follows: S. Larson, aye; P. Larson, aye; Blindauer, aye; Ebersdorfer, aye.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter executive session, for personnel matters at 11:21 a.m. Motion carried. Exited at 11:32 a.m.

GARY BLINDAUER, DRAINAGE BOARD

Gary Blindauer requested that the drainage board attendees still receive compensation for meetings even if a quorum is not in attendance. The board agreed to pay the board members for being present.

BUDGET

The board reviewed the 2023 budget and had an extensive discussion. Each request will be discussed further and finalized at future budget meetings.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter executive session at 11:48 a.m., for personnel matters. Motion carried. Exited at 12:01 p.m.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Planning and Zoning minutes from July 11 were reviewed, discussed and approved.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $1,047.12

D&L Tire Service, Repairs/Maintenance $2,303.00

A-OX Welding, Supplies $43.52

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $59.50

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees: T. Hannasch and C. Thornton $1,200.00

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $294.01

Certified Languages, Interpreter $90.45

ES&S, Supplies $2,072.37

Express 2, Fuel $135.01

Penny Farris, Meal/Travel $216.77

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs $1,128.91

Mcleods Printing & Supply, Supplies $76.97

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,431.00

Office Peeps, Supplies $851.49

Quadient Leasing, Rental $616.74

Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota, Quarterly Remittance $625.00

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,171.25

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, Membership Dues $219.00

TC Enterprises, Repairs $208.77

Tech Solutions, Utilities $3,272.94

Towns/Townships/Schools/Cities, Monthly Remittance $88,779.35

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $970.97

WW Tire, Repairs and Supplies $299.25

Gary Zell Auto Glass, Supplies $482.78

Waste Management, Utilities $220.64

Woony Foods, Supplies $111.19

Xcel Energy, Utilities $44.95

Brosz Engineering Inc, Services & Fees $4,655.00

Pharm Chem Inc., Drug Patch Test $125.80

Baker’s Repair, Repairs $207.15

Hilton, Hotel for DOE Conference $419.76

Office Equipment Service, Supplies $1,449.96

Sherryl Rankin, Supplies $18.58

Kylie Schlenker, Donation for Eagle Scout Project $200.00

South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance, Road Grader Insurance $119.64

The Road Guy Construction, Chip Seal Co Road #04-O $306,952.00

Thomson Reuters-West, Subscription $987.00

There being no further business before the board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting at 12:51 p.m. Motion carried. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on August 2, 2022.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County