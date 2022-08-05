By: admin

Published August 5, 2022, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Sanborn County Commission at 10:00 a.m. on August 16, 2022, in the Commissioners room, second floor of the Sanborn County courthouse in Woonsocket, S.D., to propose the following amendments to the Sanborn County Zoning Ordinance adopted December 5, 2006.

The meeting is to discuss an amendment to re-zone blocks 11 & 12, Dunn’s Addition, Woonsocket, from Two-Family Residential District (R2) to Highway Commercial District (HC).

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County