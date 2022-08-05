NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

By:
Published August 5, 2022, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Sanborn County Commission at 10:00 a.m. on August 16, 2022, in the Commissioners room, second floor of the Sanborn County courthouse in Woonsocket, S.D., to propose the following amendments to the Sanborn County Zoning Ordinance adopted December 5, 2006.

The meeting is to discuss an amendment to re-zone blocks 11 & 12, Dunn’s Addition, Woonsocket, from Two-Family Residential District (R2) to Highway Commercial District (HC).

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    August 6, 2022, 7:02 am
    Showers
    68°F
    real feel: 63°F
    humidity: 86%
    wind speed: 9 mph NNE
    wind gusts: 18 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    July 31, 2022 August 1, 2022 August 2, 2022 August 3, 2022 August 4, 2022 August 5, 2022 August 6, 2022
    August 7, 2022 August 8, 2022 August 9, 2022 August 10, 2022 August 11, 2022 August 12, 2022 August 13, 2022
    August 14, 2022 August 15, 2022 August 16, 2022 August 17, 2022 August 18, 2022 August 19, 2022 August 20, 2022
    August 21, 2022 August 22, 2022 August 23, 2022 August 24, 2022 August 25, 2022 August 26, 2022 August 27, 2022
    August 28, 2022 August 29, 2022 August 30, 2022 August 31, 2022 September 1, 2022 September 2, 2022 September 3, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 