Published July 29, 2022, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance. E. Hoffman also attended the meeting.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried to approve June 27th, 2022, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the West Nile Grant. Meier submitted the grant. The Town Board received $2,602.00 for the West Nile Grant. Meier will be placing an order for the mosquito spray.

Discussion was held on the lights at the ballpark not working all the time. Hohbach Electric was contacted and will be coming up to look and see what is causing the issue. He is thinking it may be the fuses, or the system may need a new box. He will let the Board know what needs to be done to be fixed this week for the home games coming up.

New Business:

Discussion was held on water meters that were ordered. They have been received and will start being installed.

The Town was contacted by the state and will be doing a sewer inspection on Thursday.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: NorthWestern Energy – $1,133.89 – Electric Bill: Lagoon – $15.00, Street Lights – $585.94, Lift station – $76.39, Water Valve – $10.49, Water Plant – $84.12, Rossy Park – $25.18. Community Center – $254.88, and Ballpark – $81.89, Runnings – $173.84 – Grounds Supplies, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $782.50, Advertising Minutes and Annual Report, Miedema Sanitation – $60.00 – Garbage Removal, Santel Communications – $234.90 – Utilities: Office – Phone – $25.18, Office – Internet – $80.50, Community Center – Phone – $25.17, Community Center – Internet – $55.00, Lift station – Phone – $46.05, Angela Meier – $546.96, Wages – Finance Officer, Angie Larson – $544.10 – Wages – Trustee (April-June), Ed Hoffman – $530.10 – Wages – Water Superintendent, Mark Chada – $625.00 – Wages – Mayor (April-June), Michael Hoffman – $401.72 – Wages – Meter Reader and Summer Help, Sean Gromer – $1,108.20 – Wages – Maintenance Worker and Trustee Wages (April-June).

The next board meeting will be held on July 25th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer