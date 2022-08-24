By: admin

Published September 2, 2022, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer and Angie Meier in attendance. Ed Hoffman also attended the meeting.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the August 8th, 2022, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the CorInsurance renewal. Board members went over the information.

Discussion was held on looking at opening the restrooms at Rossy Park. They will be left closed for the remainder of the summer, and the Board will look at opening them the summer of 2023.

Discussion was held on the Budget for 2023. Larson was absent at this meeting. The Board will wait to approve it until she can look over and approve it at the next meeting.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the Inspection Summary Report the Board received from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources on the Surface Water Discharge Compliance Inspection of the Town of Letcher’s wastewater treatment facility. The Board went over any corrective actions. Meier will be sending the budget into them.

T. Hoffman turned in her hours for the summer. She is done working for the summer with school starting.

Board members went over the General, Water, and Sewer Budget for 2023. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the Budget for 2023.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General and Water/Sewer: Menards – $26.88 – supplies for ballpark, Davison Rural Water – $3,948.00 – Water Used, Michael Hoffman – $148.69 – Summer Help, NorthWestern Energy – $1,276.41: Ballpark – $279.32, Water Plant – $85.36, Water Valve – $10.65, Lift station – $61.31, Street Lights – $490.43, Lagoon – $15.00, Rossy Park – $22.92, Community Center – $311.42, Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Sample, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,637.47 – Health Insurance, Quill – $705.78 – Supplies, VanDiest Supply – $2,854.25 – Mosquito Spray, Postmaster – $180.00 – Postage.

The next board meeting will be held on September 5th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

