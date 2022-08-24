Letcher Town Board proceedings

August 24th, 2022

By:
Published September 2, 2022, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer and Angie Meier in attendance. Ed Hoffman also attended the meeting. 

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the August 8th, 2022, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the CorInsurance renewal. Board members went over the information.  

Discussion was held on looking at opening the restrooms at Rossy Park. They will be left closed for the remainder of the summer, and the Board will look at opening them the summer of 2023.

Discussion was held on the Budget for 2023. Larson was absent at this meeting. The Board will wait to approve it until she can look over and approve it at the next meeting.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the Inspection Summary Report the Board received from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources on the Surface Water Discharge Compliance Inspection of the Town of Letcher’s wastewater treatment facility. The Board went over any corrective actions. Meier will be sending the budget into them.  

T. Hoffman turned in her hours for the summer. She is done working for the summer with school starting.  

Board members went over the General, Water, and Sewer Budget for 2023. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the Budget for 2023.  

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General and Water/Sewer: Menards – $26.88 – supplies for ballpark, Davison Rural Water – $3,948.00 – Water Used, Michael Hoffman – $148.69 – Summer Help, NorthWestern Energy – $1,276.41: Ballpark – $279.32, Water Plant – $85.36, Water Valve – $10.65, Lift station – $61.31, Street Lights – $490.43, Lagoon – $15.00, Rossy Park – $22.92, Community Center – $311.42, Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Sample, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,637.47 – Health Insurance, Quill – $705.78 – Supplies, VanDiest Supply – $2,854.25 – Mosquito Spray, Postmaster – $180.00 – Postage. 

The next board meeting will be held on September 5th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office. 

Angie Meier

Finance Officer 

Published once on September 1, 2022, at the total approximate cost of $27.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    September 4, 2022, 2:03 am
    Clear
    53°F
    real feel: 52°F
    humidity: 82%
    wind speed: 4 mph SE
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 28, 2022 August 29, 2022 August 30, 2022 August 31, 2022 September 1, 2022 September 2, 2022 September 3, 2022
    September 4, 2022 September 5, 2022 September 6, 2022 September 7, 2022 September 8, 2022 September 9, 2022 September 10, 2022
    September 11, 2022 September 12, 2022 September 13, 2022 September 14, 2022 September 15, 2022 September 16, 2022 September 17, 2022
    September 18, 2022 September 19, 2022 September 20, 2022 September 21, 2022 September 22, 2022 September 23, 2022 September 24, 2022
    September 25, 2022 September 26, 2022 September 27, 2022 September 28, 2022 September 29, 2022 September 30, 2022 October 1, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 