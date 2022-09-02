NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Published September 2, 2022, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Sanborn County Planning & Zoning board at 9:10 a.m. September 12, 2022, in the Commissioners room, second floor of the Sanborn County courthouse in Woonsocket, S.D., to propose the following amendments to the Sanborn County Zoning Ordinance adopted December 5, 2006.

The meeting is to discuss an amendment to re-zone block 9, OP, Woonsocket, from a Two-Family Residential District (R2) to an Agricultural Residential District (AG).

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris,

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

Published once on September 1, 2022, at the total approximate cost of $11.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

