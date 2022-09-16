By: admin

Published September 16, 2022, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) has received an application for state permit coverage under the 2017 General Water Pollution Control Permit for Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (general permit) for an expanding animal feeding operation from:

Upland Hutterian Brethren, Inc.

Clarence Wurtz

24221 412th Avenue

Artesian, SD 57314-6009

Upland Hutterian Brethren, Inc. currently has state permit coverage under the 2017 general permit for a maximum of 18,282-head of swine (4,500 swine weighing less than 55 pounds and 13,782 swine weighing 55 pounds or more), 150-head of mature dairy cattle, 150-head of replacement dairy cattle, 700 broiler chickens, and 1,700 ducks. The permitted operation is located in the North ½ and Southeast ¼ of Section 25 and in the South ½ of Section 36, Township 105 North, Range 60 West in Sanborn County, approximately three miles west and ten miles south of Artesian.

The proposed expansion is for an additional 6,000-head of swine weighing less than 55 pounds and a reduction of 2,500-head of swine weighing 55 pounds or more, for a total maximum population of 21,782-head of swine (10,500 swine weighing less than 55 pounds and 11,282 swine weighing 55 pounds or more). An existing shallow pit swine finisher barn will be converted for use as a swine nursery barn. The configuration of the existing shallow pits beneath the barn will be modified for the proposed expansion but the manure management system for the barn will remain as shallow pits connected with existing piping to an existing two-cell holding pond with no acres of drainage. The holding pond is still designed for at least 365 days of liquid storage capacity. There are no proposed changes to the dairy, chicken, and duck populations. The manure will be land applied to fields located in portions of the following sections in Davison, Hanson, Miner, and Sanborn Counties.

Davison County:

Section 12 in Township 104 North, Range 60 West;

Hanson County:

Sections 6 and 8 in Township 104 North, Range 59 West;

Miner County:

Section 8 in Township 105 North, Range 58 West;

Sanborn County:

Sections 11, 13, 18, 19, 29, 30, and 31 in Township 105 North, Range 59 West; and

Sections 24, 25, and 36 in Township 105 North, Range 60 West.

Information about the permit application may be obtained from Abraham Waldner with the DANR by calling (605) 773-4647. Any person desiring to comment on whether the application meets the general permit requirements must submit written comments within thirty (30) days of the publication of this notice. Commenters shall provide their name and address, a statement of the action they wish the department to take, and the facts supporting their position. Comments may be directed to the following address: South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Livestock Services Program, Joe Foss Building, 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501-3182. DANR will consider and address all comments submitted. A copy of this notice and online commenting are available at https://danr.sd.gov/public. A final permit decision will be made after 30 days of this publication notice.

Hunter Roberts

Secretary

Published once on September 15, 2022

SJ5-1tb