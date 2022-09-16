By: admin

Published September 16, 2022, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present, along with Duane Peterson. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes from the August 9 special meeting. Motion carried. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the August 16 regular meeting minutes, as presented. Motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to enter executive session at 9:01 a.m. Ebersdorfer declared end of executive session at 9:04 a.m.

CITIZEN INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant met with the board. Bridge replacement is in process for the two bridges that are being replaced in the county.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to pay Swingen Construction the first payment of $106,901.55 for the bridge replacement on 24-O for bridge 56-190-056. Motion carried.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Weber, to approve the County five-year plan as presented. Motion carried. There will be a meeting with the townships and cities during the September 20, 2022, meeting, starting at 10:15 a.m.

SECOND READING AND ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE #2022-14

A second reading for the proposed zoning amendments was held. Motion by Weber, seconded by S. Larson, to adopt An Ordinance Amending the Sanborn County Zoning Ordinance, #2022-14.

An Ordinance Amending the Sanborn County Zoning Ordinance

Be it ordained, the Sanborn County board of Commissioners adopts Ordinance 2022-14 amending the Zoning Ordinance is hereby adopted in accordance with SDCL 11-7 and 7-18A.

In order to protect the public health, safety, and general welfare of the County while promoting the goals and objectives of the Sanborn County Comprehensive Plan, the Commission hereby rezones the property legally described as Block 11 & 12 of Dunn’s Addition, Woonsocket from Two Family Residential to Highway Commercial.

Passed by Roll call vote as follows: S. Larson, aye; P. Larson, aye; Blindauer, aye; Weber, aye; Ebersdorfer, aye. Motion carried.

Passed and approved this 6th day of September 2022.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer,

Sanborn County

Chairman of the Board

ATTEST

/s/ Kami Moody,

Sanborn County Auditor

DISCRETIONARY FORMULA

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to repeal Resolutions #20-09 and 20-10, that were adopted on July 7, 2020. Passing this motion removes the Discretionary Formula for new construction within Sanborn County. This became effective on July 1, 2022, SDCL 10-6-137, in relation to 2023 assessment values for taxes payable in 2024. Properties currently receiving the Discretionary Formula will be allowed to complete the five-year reduction plan, previously in place. Motion carried.

Roll call vote as follows: S. Larson, aye; P. Larson, aye; Blindauer, aye; Weber, aye; Ebersdorfer, aye. Motion carried.

BUDGET HEARING

Hearing no objections, the final adoption will be held on September 20, 2022, at 11 a.m.

FEMA REPRESENTATIVES – MADI HUSS AND HARRY KATZ VIA CONFERENCE CALL

Madi and Harry are FEMA representatives that were available via conference call to educate the commissioners regarding the timeline and the process moving forward with the flood plain mapping. The Mapping process is as follows: Draft Map (the county’s current step), Preliminary Map, Effective Map. Preliminary Maps will be issued in approximately one month. At that time, any disputes can take place. Preliminary maps will be available as a paper map and online. Effective Maps will become available early 2024.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Drainage Board minutes from August 10 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Auditor Moody notified the board that the bid proposal was in the Sanborn Weekly Journal for the 4-H building bids. Specifics and a bid book is prepared in the Auditor’s office for contractor viewing. Moody will also post it in the Mitchell Republic and the Huron Plainsman.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to increase the state travel reimbursement rate from .42 to .51, to match the state rate, effective September 12, 2022. Meal rate will remain the same. Motion carried.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter executive session at 11:33 a.m.. Ebersdorfer declared end to executive session at 12:10 p.m.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,891,571.90

Register of Deeds $3,019.00

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

August payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $5,184.92

Auditor $7,946.87

Treasurer $6,965.40

States Attorney $6,678.23

Courthouse $3,779.54

Assessor $9,650.41

Register of Deeds $8,397.04

Sheriff $16,218.13

Public Welfare $1,245.05

Nurse $2,936.18

Ambulance $2,125.84

WIC $82.85

Extension Office $3,313.49

Weed $3,810.66

Drainage $322.95

Planning and Zoning $387.54

Road and Bridge $34,030.61

E-911 $89.17

Emergency Management $752.04

Sobriety Testing $89.21

Avera Health Plan, Insurance $19,808.76

AFLAC, Insurance $1,063.65

AFLAC, Insurance $231.74

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $8,629.08

Delta Dental, Insurance $605.70

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $84.53

BEAM, Insurance $236.88

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $512.81

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $358.55

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank, Tax Liability $14,566.86

Division of Child Support, Employee Child Support $567.00

First National Bank, Insurance $4,325.44

EMC National Life Company, Ambulance – No Run Insurance $37.77

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $397.07

Swingen Construction Company, Bridge Replacement $106,901.55

South Dakota Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources, Repairs and Maintenance $100.00

Mac’s Hardware Store, Supplies $56.24

A-OX Welding, Supplies $22.07

Amazon SYNCB, Supplies $221.08

ARAMARK, Supplies $137.04

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $465.86

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees – J. Killsplenty, S. Standefer, J. Woldt $4,480.00

Bechen Fencing, Horse Arena Post Repair $336.61

Bud’s Auto, Repairs $250.00

Central Electric, Utilities $360.66

City of Huron, Teletype Service $770.00

Conrad Repair LLC, 4-H Building Repairs $2,230.49

South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Teletype Service $2,340.00

State of South Dakota, Blood Alcohol Test – T. Hannasch $40.00

Express 2, Fuel $434.43

Penny Farris, Supplies $4.25

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $385.96

Honda of Mitchell, Repairs and Maintenance $144.31

Innovative Office Solutions, Supplies $238.89

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs $515.98

Mcleods Printing & Supply, Supplies $184.97

Menards, Repairs and Maintenance $2,202.37

Jamie Miller, Supplies $68.28

Northwest Pipe Fittings Inc., Culverts $16,290.00

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $19.01

Office Peeps, Supplies $231.25

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee July 22 $497.10

Premier Equipment, Supplies $1,135.48

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $198.31

Safe Place of Eastern SD, Quarterly Remittance $290.01

Santel Communications, Utilities $886.51

Todd Spader, Mowing $297.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $722.06

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,242.00

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Xcel Energy, Utilities $11.08

There being no further business before the board, motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting at 12:27 p.m. Motion carried. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

Published once on September 15, 2022, at the total approximate cost of $95.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.