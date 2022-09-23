By: admin

Published September 23, 2022, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Sanborn County Planning & Zoning Board at 9:10 a.m. on October 3, 2022, in the Commissioner’s Room, second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in Woonsocket, S.D.. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held the next Monday.

Meeting is to discuss a Conditional Use for Lots 14-17: Blk 41 OP Woonsocket for a 1,760 sq. ft. storage building. Section 807 of Two Family Residential District specifies that accessory buildings, storage buildings and garages 1,201 – 2,400 sq. ft. require a Conditional Use.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

