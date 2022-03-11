Local schools compete at CBH Academic Fest

By:
Published March 11, 2022, in Headline News, School

On March 2, Woonsocket School and Sanborn Central went to Mitchell to compete at the CBH academic festival in Mitchell, where students from nine area schools are tested and compete individually against each other in a variety of subjects ranging from English, math, science,  social studies, and accounting, along with a four-person team quiz bowl competition. This year, 16 students from Woonsocket and 22 students from Sanborn Central attended the competition.

Woonsocket’s Quiz Bowl team, consisting of Blake Howard, Acaiya Schultz, Hannah Terkildsen and Camden Rassel, earned third place, while Sanborn Central’s team, comprising of Brighten Hitchcock, Tryce Slykhuis, Noah Wormstadt and Mason Moody, took sixth place.

…See individual results and pictures of all who went in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 13, 2022, 6:15 pm
    Sunny
    49°F
    real feel: 44°F
    humidity: 41%
    wind speed: 9 mph ESE
    wind gusts: 16 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 27, 2022 February 28, 2022 March 1, 2022 March 2, 2022 March 3, 2022 March 4, 2022 March 5, 2022
    March 6, 2022 March 7, 2022 March 8, 2022 March 9, 2022 March 10, 2022 March 11, 2022 March 12, 2022
    March 13, 2022 March 14, 2022 March 15, 2022 March 16, 2022 March 17, 2022 March 18, 2022 March 19, 2022
    March 20, 2022 March 21, 2022 March 22, 2022 March 23, 2022 March 24, 2022 March 25, 2022 March 26, 2022
    March 27, 2022 March 28, 2022 March 29, 2022 March 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 April 1, 2022 April 2, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 