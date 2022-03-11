By: admin

Published March 11, 2022, in Headline News, School

On March 2, Woonsocket School and Sanborn Central went to Mitchell to compete at the CBH academic festival in Mitchell, where students from nine area schools are tested and compete individually against each other in a variety of subjects ranging from English, math, science, social studies, and accounting, along with a four-person team quiz bowl competition. This year, 16 students from Woonsocket and 22 students from Sanborn Central attended the competition.

Woonsocket’s Quiz Bowl team, consisting of Blake Howard, Acaiya Schultz, Hannah Terkildsen and Camden Rassel, earned third place, while Sanborn Central’s team, comprising of Brighten Hitchcock, Tryce Slykhuis, Noah Wormstadt and Mason Moody, took sixth place.

…See individual results and pictures of all who went in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!