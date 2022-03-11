By: admin

Published March 11, 2022

On Wednesday, March 2, Woonsocket teacher Mr. Darin Schmiedt and counselor Mrs. Mica Foxley took the sophomore class to Watertown to participate in Epic TREK Day at Lake Area Technical College (LATC).

According to Mrs. Foxley, Epic TREK is a career exploration event with hands-on activities in different career areas. These areas included agriculture/construction, business/services, energy/manufacturing, medical/health, nursing/public safety, and transportation. Students chose the most interesting career area to them and spent the day learning about careers in those areas. The workshops were run by LATC students and faculty and professionals in the field.

