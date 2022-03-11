By: admin

Published March 11, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

PICTURED IS the Blackhawks powerlfiting team that competed at State, left to right: Brock Edwards, Cooper Goldammer, Brighten Hitchcock, Coach Flatten, Sidney Salas, Shania Cornelius, Evan VonEye and Carter Hitchcock.

The SCW powerlifting team competed at State in Salem on March 5. The competition included 5 AA Schools and 29 A teams. Individual weight classes award the top five place winners as medalists regardless of what class they are competing in. Classification is kept track of for team points only. SCW finished 17th in the Class A division with 11 team points. Hamlin won the Class A title, and Brandon Valley won the AA class.

Powerlifting season starts in November and goes through early March. If any student athletes are interested in joining the powerlifting team next season, please contact Coach Flatten.

