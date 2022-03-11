By: admin

Published March 11, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

Members of the SCW junior high girls’ basketball team who played on the championship team at the Rob Marchand Tournament in Mitchell are pictured, back row, left to right: Coach Rob Baruth, Kenzie Baruth, Samantha Grosz, Lizzy Boschee, Aubrey Moody, Cami Edwards, Tori Hoffman and Coach Emily Henriksen; front row: Kali Hofer, Addy Baruth, Hudson Fouberg and Miley Adams.

The SCW junior high (JH) girls ended their regular season at the Iroquois JH Round Robin on Saturday, Feb. 26. The girls were split into teams and both teams went 2-0 for the day. Team One defeated Lake Preston first with a score of 33-8.

Team One’s next game was against Wessington Springs, and the Lady Blackhawks defeated the Spartans 29-14.

Team Two played Iroquois first and won 20-7.

In their second game of the day, Team Two defeated Wessington Springs’ Team Two with a final score of 14-12 in overtime.

Regarding the Iroquois Round Robin, Coach Baruth commented, “All the girls played very well. They played excellent defense all day and really worked well as a team on both ends of the floor. I was very proud of their effort and teamwork!”

On Saturday, March 5, the junior high Lady Blackhawks played in the Rob Marchand Tournament in Mitchell. The girls defeated Mitchell, James Valley Christian and McCook Central/Montrose to bring home the championship!

They played Mitchell and won 41-22.

The second game was against James Valley Christian, which was a close game, but ended in another victory for the SCW JH ladies, 33-29.

They played McCook Central/Montrose and completed their undefeated day with a final score of 22-17 SCW.

About the Rob Marchand Tournament, Coach Baruth stated, “The girls played well on the day and had the awesome experience of playing games in the Corn Palace.”

