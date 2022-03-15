By: admin

Published March 15, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET – Margie Larson has retired from the Horizon Health Care board of directors after serving for the past 25 years.

As a native of Woonsocket, Larson has been advocating for rural health care across South Dakota. Throughout her time with Horizon, she’s been actively involved with major mergers, new access points, and the addition of dental services. As Horizon has significantly grown these last 25 years, Larson has been committed to the health center mission in providing South Dakota patients with affordable, quality health care.

“Our board of directors plays an important role in guiding our organization’s vision, growth and strategic initiatives,” said Wade Erickson, chief executive officer. “I am grateful to Margie for volunteering her time all these years to ensure quality health care is being delivered across the state. We are thankful for her support and wish her the best.”

