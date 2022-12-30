Marilyn HollingSworth

Nampa, Idaho

By:
Published December 30, 2022, in Obituaries

Marilyn Lee (Ammon) Hollingsworth, 84, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, at home in Nampa, Idaho, after a brief battle with cancer.

Marilyn was born on Feb. 11, 1938, to Fred and Edith Ammon in Alpena. She was raised in Woonsocket along with her sisters, Marva, Myrna and Leora. Marilyn attended Woonsocket Elementary and High School. In 1954, Marilyn married Leslie John Hollingsworth and had Brad, John, Cynthia, Kevin and Allen Hollingsworth. In 1966, they left the community and moved to Boise, Idaho, where they remained for many years until 1995 when Les and Marilyn returned to Woonsocket. This is where Marilyn accomplished her dream by starting up her very own bookstore in town. Les continued to do his woodworking. They enjoyed traveling and vacationing with family and friends and spending time with their grandchildren. Years later, Les and Marilyn moved to Apache Junction, Ariz., until Les’s passing. Marilyn then moved to Nampa, Idaho, to be with her sons, Brad and Kevin.

Marilyn is survived by her sister, Leora (Dale) Christian; her children, Brad (Heather) Hollingsworth, Kevin (Carla) Hollingsworth; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Edith Ammon; sisters, Myrna (Tom) Jenssen and Marva (Bob) Parsons; husband, Leslie John Hollingsworth; and children, John, Cynthia Lee and Allen Hollingsworth. 

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    December 31, 2022, 5:28 pm
    Cloudy
    24°F
    real feel: 29°F
    humidity: 86%
    wind speed: 0 mph NE
    wind gusts: 2 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    November 27, 2022 November 28, 2022 November 29, 2022 November 30, 2022 December 1, 2022 December 2, 2022 December 3, 2022
    December 4, 2022 December 5, 2022 December 6, 2022 December 7, 2022 December 8, 2022 December 9, 2022 December 10, 2022
    December 11, 2022 December 12, 2022 December 13, 2022 December 14, 2022 December 15, 2022 December 16, 2022 December 17, 2022
    December 18, 2022 December 19, 2022 December 20, 2022 December 21, 2022 December 22, 2022 December 23, 2022 December 24, 2022
    December 25, 2022 December 26, 2022 December 27, 2022 December 28, 2022 December 29, 2022 December 30, 2022 December 31, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 