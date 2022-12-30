By: admin

Published December 30, 2022, in Obituaries

Marilyn Lee (Ammon) Hollingsworth, 84, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, at home in Nampa, Idaho, after a brief battle with cancer.

Marilyn was born on Feb. 11, 1938, to Fred and Edith Ammon in Alpena. She was raised in Woonsocket along with her sisters, Marva, Myrna and Leora. Marilyn attended Woonsocket Elementary and High School. In 1954, Marilyn married Leslie John Hollingsworth and had Brad, John, Cynthia, Kevin and Allen Hollingsworth. In 1966, they left the community and moved to Boise, Idaho, where they remained for many years until 1995 when Les and Marilyn returned to Woonsocket. This is where Marilyn accomplished her dream by starting up her very own bookstore in town. Les continued to do his woodworking. They enjoyed traveling and vacationing with family and friends and spending time with their grandchildren. Years later, Les and Marilyn moved to Apache Junction, Ariz., until Les’s passing. Marilyn then moved to Nampa, Idaho, to be with her sons, Brad and Kevin.

Marilyn is survived by her sister, Leora (Dale) Christian; her children, Brad (Heather) Hollingsworth, Kevin (Carla) Hollingsworth; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Edith Ammon; sisters, Myrna (Tom) Jenssen and Marva (Bob) Parsons; husband, Leslie John Hollingsworth; and children, John, Cynthia Lee and Allen Hollingsworth.