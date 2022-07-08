By: admin

Published July 8, 2022, in Obituaries

Marilyn Delores Shumaker, 70, of Howard, died June 26, 2022, at Avera Dougherty Hospice House after a five-year battle with Corticobasal Degeneration Syndrome (CBS).

Memorial services were held Friday, July 1, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Howard. Inurnment followed at Graceland Cemetery in Howard. Visitation was Thursday at the church with a prayer service.

Marilyn Delores Walter was born July 6, 1951, at St. Joseph Hospital in Mitchell to LaVern and Delores (Selix) Walter. Marilyn was baptized at home by Leila Anderson, missionary and relative. She was confirmed at the Fedora Endeavor Presbyterian Church, where she served as pianist and soloist throughout high school. She attended country school at Glee Lake and Lone Rose Schools of Miner County, then Fedora School until it consolidated with Howard in 1966. She graduated from Howard High School in 1969. She attended St. John’s School of Nursing in Huron and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1972.

She was active in 4-H, was Miner County 4-H Queen, and loved participating and competing with her projects at the South Dakota State Fair. She could be a capable farm hand, an excellent baker and a fearless bareback horse rider on her horse, Spirit.

Marilyn married Dale Shumaker, her high school sweetheart, on June 2, 1972, and enjoyed life on their family farm until her death. In addition, she was a nurse for nearly forty years. She was also an active volunteer.

Marilyn became a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church in Howard following her marriage, where she was involved with the Women of the Church and Deacon, Bethany quilting group, and served as Sunday school teacher and pianist. She was employed as a Registered Nurse, beginning in 1972, at the DeSmet Hospital, later Howard Good Samaritan Center, and finally Interlakes Medical Center until her retirement in 2014.

She and Dale began their farming business in 1972 and subsequently built Top Gun Hunting Lodge in 1994. Marilyn was active in its operation as decorator, wood finisher, painter, cook and housekeeper.

She enjoyed embroidery, crocheting, wood finishing, baking, quilting, and sewing. She also enjoyed traveling, including several trips with her nursing school lifelong friends. She found great pleasure in her everyday life with Dale, cooking for her family, and tending her impressive flower plantings. She was also a lover of all types of music, especially Elvis Presley.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Dale, of Howard; sons, Adam (Stacey), Kevin (Laura) Shumaker, Mark (Jessica), David (Jennie), all of Howard; daughter, Molly (Adam) Oswald of Harrisburg; 16 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her siblings, Joe (Julie) Walter of Mitchell, Rosie (Scott) Jamison of Wentworth, Will (Lisa) Walter, and Emily (Jason) Feldhaus of Howard; in-laws, Sue Walter of Mitchell, Charlotte (Dan) Baldwin of Rapid City, Glenda (Jarvis) Heckenliable, Karen (Ron) Laible of Harrisburg, Joni (Lenny) Wagner of Pryor, Okla., and Randy (Julie) Shumaker of Howard; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, LaVern and Delores Walter; brother, Ron Walter; and parents-in-law, Charlie and Gladys Shumaker.