Published July 8, 2022, in Obituaries

Robert “Gus” Nelson, 80, of Letcher, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, July 6, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Entombment was in Restlawn Memorial Garden in Huron. Visitation was Tuesday, July 5, at Holy Spirit. Arrangements were by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Robert Nelson was born Nov. 12, 1941, to Cliff and Ellen (Ohlson) Nelson in Mitchell. Gus grew up in Forestburg.

On June 10, 1961, Gus married Joanne Moody. They were married for 61 years.

Gus was active in coaching softball, leading the 4-H Horse project, and many other youth projects such as shooting sports and coaching girls’ or boys’ ball. He was a board member of the Sanborn Weed Board, Union Township, FSA, Elevator Board, and president of the 4-H Leaders Association. The highlight of his accomplishments was being elected to the 4-H Hall of Fame and receiving the Heartland Saddle Award in 2015. Gus was guided by the love of his family, faith, his passion for the 4-H Horse project, and hunting with family and friends.

Gus is survived by his wife, Joanne; children, Rick (Linda) Nelson of Marion, Wendi (Chuck) Peer of Artesian, Sue (Bob) Severson of Garretson, and Teresa (Chuck) Wilson of Benson, Minn.; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Faye Nelson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Doug; and grandson, Ryley Peer.